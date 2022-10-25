Support the register

The US Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC (l) and St. Peter's Basilica
The US Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC (l) and St. Peter's Basilica (photo: Wangkun Jia / Matteo Gabrieli / Shutterstock)

Politics in Church and State: The Synod and US Midterms (Oct. 22)

Pope Francis has decided to extend the Synod on Synodality to October 2024. His announcement on Oct. 16 included his decision to divide the Synod of Bishops into two sessions that will meet in Rome in October 2023 and October 2024. Register Rome correspondent Edward Pentin joins us with analysis of this news. Then EWTN Legal Analyst Andrea Picciotti-Bayer joins us to discuss the new term at the U.S. Supreme Court and cases Catholics should watch. She’ll also highlight how religious liberty is in the crosshairs of midterm election campaigns.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

