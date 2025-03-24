Catholics Mobilize After Monster Storm System Hits Midwest and South

Missouri and Arkansas parishioners and parishes among those impacted by tornadoes.

Mid-March’s strong storm system battered the Midwest and South. Overall, more than 40 people were killed — and Catholics are out in force to aid the people who are impacted.

Missouri is recovering from a series of tornadoes that struck March 14, leaving widespread destruction across 27 counties. There have been 12 confirmed fatalities, with hundreds of structures damaged or destroyed. Gov. Mike Kehoe reported that 368 Missouri homes were destroyed and 350 have damage. Power was interrupted and roads were blocked with debris.

While Catholic parishes and schools have not reported extensive damage, individual parishioners have reported their homes to be a total loss.

Msgr. Gregory Higley was born and raised in Rolla, Missouri, and is pastor of Rolla’s St. Patrick Church in the Diocese of Jefferson City. He was in his parish rectory the night of March 14, when an EF-2 tornado struck the community, injuring one and damaging hundreds of structures, including three public schools.

“There was heavy rain and winds, and I heard sirens going off,” he recalled to the Register, noting that the community is located in “tornado alley” and that tornadoes had struck the region throughout his lifetime, but “this is the first one I’ve known of that came through Rolla itself.”

A home destroyed in Cherokee Village, Arkansas, owned by a parishioner. It was torn off its foundation. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Other than a tree that fell on church property in heavy winds prior to the tornado, the parish grounds were undamaged. However, damage elsewhere in Rolla was considerable and affected many parishioners.

“People are reporting that they have tree damage to their houses and debris in their yards. At least one of our parishioners has said that his home is no longer livable,” Msgr. Higley reported.

Thousands of businesses and homes, including St. Patrick’s rectory, were left without power for three days. Damaged public schools were forced to temporarily close.

The Saturday morning following the tornado volunteers from the parish and Rolla’s Missouri University of Science and Technology Newman Center, where Msgr. Higley serves as chaplain, fanned out to remove debris from homes and clear properties and roadways of fallen trees.

“It was wonderfully heartening to see the immediate response of people the next morning going out with chainsaws, hatchets and other tools right away cutting up trees and branches to help their neighbors recover,” Msgr. Higley said.

The parish is also collecting donations to aid those in need. The Knights of Columbus council is continuing to solicit volunteers for cleanup and have received a “great response,” according to Msgr. Higley.

He added, “It is very sad to see what has happened to Rolla: homes and businesses destroyed, hundreds of trees down everywhere. But we’re counting our blessings, as communities elsewhere in the Midwest fared worse than we did.”

Elsewhere in the state, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, located in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, was hit by an EF-3 tornado, destroying multiple homes at a mobile park, killing one and injuring several others. The community is served by Sacred Heart Church and School; the school was among the buildings damaged, as were some of the homes surrounding it.

Villa Ridge, an Archdiocese of St. Louis community of 3,000, was also hit by an EF-2 tornado, destroying homes and businesses, overturning vehicles and downing power lines.

However, Father Nick Winker, pastor of Villa Ridge’s St. John the Baptist Church, reported that the parish and school escaped damage.

Ken Palermo, CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, reported that tornado-relief efforts remained on the parish level, but “as state officials await a response to their emergency declaration request, we expect assistance requests may follow after a designation is made.”

Missouri’s neighbor to the south, Arkansas, also experienced significant tornado damage in multiple communities in the northern part of the state. The night of March 14-15, Father Amal Raju Punganoor Lourduswamy, pastor of St. Michael Church in Cherokee Village spent a sleepless night in his rectory as a violent storm and tornado tore through the community.

Part of a home destroyed in Cherokee Village, Arkansas, owned by a parishioner. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

He recalled that at 11 p.m., he watched as the dark cloud of the tornado, spinning with debris, passed about 500 yards from his parish and rectory: “It was frightening.”

He prayed to four saints for protection — St. Barbara, St. Scholastica, St. Francis of Assisi and St. Anthony of Padua — whom he believes offer powerful intercession to protect from calamity.

While St. Michael’s parish buildings survived without significant damage, 10 trees fell and had to be removed.

Three homes nearby the church in the tornado’s path were destroyed. Five thousand homes were without power for three days. Among his parishioners, one woman had her home completely destroyed, as the tornado flipped it over and threw it away from its foundation.

The parish quickly mobilized.

Both the Knights of Columbus and parish council have begun efforts to help those in need. This includes financial support, as well as with donations of household items.

In Diaz, Arkansas, a powerful EF-4 tornado struck the community, causing vast destruction, including damaged and destroyed structures, uprooted trees and debris over roadways. Among the seven reported injuries was a police sergeant whose patrol vehicle was tossed into the air leaving him with serious injuries.

The nearest parish is 2 miles away, St. Cecilia in Newport. Pastor Father Jon Miskin reported that one parishioner’s two neighbors’ homes on either side were severely damaged, “but miraculously his home was not touched.”

Dennis Lee of Catholic Charities of Arkansas reported that the Arkansas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (ARVOAD), of which Catholic Charities is a part, is still assessing damage statewide to determine their possible role in relief efforts. In addition to the tornadoes, the state has also been hit by 96 wildfires as of March 19, he said, caused by dry conditions and strong winds.

Father Lourduswamy reported that his parishioners have relied on God. “When they heard the heavy wind and thunderstorms, they prayed for protection,” he said. “Now they are praying for help to rebuild. It is times like these that we have to trust God.”