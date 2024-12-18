Cleveland Bishop’s Pastoral Letter Puts Prayer at the Forefront of Catholic Life

The faithful are encouraged to take 15 minutes to commune with the Lord daily to ‘draw closer to Christ’ and ‘do more than the minimum.’

Bishop Edward Malesic of the 600,000-soul-strong Cleveland Diocese is drawing on prayer and reflection as key elements in the spiritual renewal of his Catholic flock.

In a new pastoral letter, “A Flourishing Apostolic Church,” released Dec. 15, Bishop Malesic said his intent is “that we might recommit ourselves to a daily entry into the Paschal Mystery of Jesus Christ so that the Church of Cleveland may truly flourish.”

Bishop Malesic is asking all Catholics of the Cleveland Diocese, whether practicing or lapsed, to set aside 15 minutes each day for simple reflection. While daily prayer is quite basic to all baptized Catholics, it can be easily overlooked in a society prioritizing “getting on with things” over quiet moments of introspection.

“For many of us involved in parish life, implementing a program, publishing a policy, or promulgating a pastoral plan seems like a better use of our time and energy than deepening our friendship with God. Outside of parish life, the secular workday, school schedules, and the challenges of raising a family can be all-encompassing, leaving us feeling pressed for time. … As your bishop, I am convinced that none of those things will matter or be effective if we are not serious about deepening our friendship with God,” Bishop Malesic writes in the pastoral letter. “I invite you, if it is not already part of your daily routine, to make time for God — at least fifteen minutes of prayer a day. Consider putting down your phone and rest in the Lord. Read some Scripture. Give thanks for the blessings you have received. Review your day with him. Share your dreams and your joys. Share your fears, sorrows, and worries. Then listen for his response, which will usually be heard in the silence of your heart as Jesus speaks to you.”

The 20-page pastoral letter is divided into four main parts: “The Paschal Mystery,” “Friendship with God,” “Becoming Missionary Disciples” and “The Apostolic Parish.” Although it features some administrative changes to the Cleveland Diocese, the letter focuses on simple prayer as the best course of action for all Catholics to reinvigorate the local community.

The Diocese of Cleveland includes 184 parishes spread out over eight Ohio counties. Bishop Malesic was installed as the 12th diocesan bishop in September 2020. He previously served as bishop of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, from 2015 to 2020.

In a Dec. 16 Zoom interview with the Register, Bishop Malesic said the pastoral letter isn’t necessarily novel or innovative. Rather, it’s a simple appeal to get back to some faith basics.

“I think the letter is written from my heart to the hearts of the people I have come to know, love and respect in the Diocese of Cleveland. There is no big programmatic theme to it. Let’s pray a little bit more. Let’s figure out what our parishes need to do. It’s really just to call people to prayer, myself included, and to have a more intimate relationship with Jesus.”

The Cleveland bishop is uncertain if the pastoral letter will get much attention in the secular media, but he’s optimistic it will touch the hearts of the diversified, multiethnic Catholic community he shepherds.

“It’s simply a letter about how we can draw closer to Christ, and there is no controversy in that,” Bishop Malesic said. “Let’s just pray 15 minutes a day; join a small group; invite your Catholic neighbors and friends together to have a cup of coffee and talk about ‘Why are you Catholic?’; ‘How can you become a disciple of Jesus?’ I think these are the basic things.”

Bishop Malesic described the pastoral letter as a tool for people to reflect on their relationship with Jesus, their relationship with each other and with those in need. “It’s really a springboard for some conversations to take place in our Church. We are going deeper. It’s just me as a pastor talking to my flock. It’s a heart-to-heart letter asking, ‘Where are we?’ I think we’re a strong, faith-filled community, but we need to go deeper. We can do more than the minimum.”

The letter is also aimed at improving communication throughout the diocese, especially by better use of social media and online services.

“We must ask ourselves, are our parishes present online?” the letter reads. “Are we reaching out to our parishioners and potential parishioners online with the Gospel message? Do we have a social media presence that is filled with hope and joy? Are our websites attractive and easy to navigate? Can people easily find us and our Mass times? Can they easily identify what is offered for visitors and inquirers? Can they find a community to meet in person? Have we consulted our younger parishioners to ask for their help as ‘digital natives’ in this regard? If not, it is time we begin.”

Bishop Malesic is optimistic the pastoral letter, and its appeal to enhanced communication, will overcome the sense of alienation and withdrawal many people experience in the digital age. One remedy to this situation is “authentic Christian friendship and community,” as is recommended in the letter.

“I encourage and support creating retreat opportunities, conferences and camps for as many people as possible,” Bishop Malesic explained to the Register. “This would allow all sorts of people to encounter the deep, healing love of Jesus and the comfort of his Church, who is both Mother and Teacher.”

The ability to give personal witness or testimony to God’s action in our lives is critical to the health of the Church of Cleveland, Bishop Malesic added. “Many people may not be convinced of Jesus’ Paschal Mystery presented as an abstract concept, as it seems too far removed from their life experience. Jesus died and rose again — all well and good, but what does that mean for me? Well, if we follow Jesus, we will also rise again. In fact, without Jesus, we will never rise up from the grave. We need to go out to the materially poor, of course, but also to the spiritually poor, and they’ll know we are Christians by love.”

Bishop Malesic said during his time as bishop in Greensburg, he was once asked about his “vision” for the diocese. “At the time, I thought, ‘What’s Jesus’ vision for the diocese? How does he want us to move forward? How do you make a Church flourish if it’s not centered on Jesus and a relationship with God?’”

That thinking influenced the bishop as he made plans for the new pastoral letter.

Opportunities to share personal stories and discuss means of discipleship are also key parts of “A Flourishing Apostolic Church.” The bishop hopes the letter will lead to more conversations among believers about how they might reinvigorate worship and evangelization.

“A Church that doesn’t share is not a Church as Jesus describes it,” Bishop Malesic told the Register.

The letter also encourages all Catholics of the diocese to recommit to attending Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation and to go to confession at least once a year. It adds, however, that believers should not settle for doing the minimum when there is so much more that can be done.

“Strive for more in your spiritual life,” the letter suggests. “Strive for that deep and personal relationship that Jesus wants to have with you.”

In an effective appeal to individual Catholics’ sense of charism, the letter suggests various ways of service and devotion. It urges individuals to identify “a place where you have been commissioned by the Lord to take his love through service to those in need.” For some, it could be rearing children, while others might find their mission in defending the unborn, working for social justice and an end to racism, or working with the homeless or mentally ill.

Bishop Malesic emphasized that his call for prayer and reflection is not directed only to the laity. His recommendations are also aimed at pastors, chancery office employees and the leaders of various Catholic service organizations.

“In my years as Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland, I have come to know you to be faithful, prayerful, supportive, loving, and generous,” Bishop Malesic states in the letter’s conclusion. “I often say that I am a member of the Church, just as you are. I know my role may be different, but my basic calling is the same as yours, to follow Jesus. May we follow him together, walking in the same direction, listening to the Spirit, building each other up, keeping the faith, and looking forward to our ultimate calling: that we be saints someday forever in heaven.”

Michael Mastromatteo is a freelance reporter and editor from Toronto.