Olympics’ Catholic Delegate: Anti-Christian Mockery Excluded People When It Should Have Brought Them Together

Bishop Emmanuel Gobilliard told the Register the promoters of the blasphemous parody of the Last Supper showed their lack of courage in targeting Christians, but hopes this will not mar popular enthusiasm surrounding the athletic competition.

PARIS — The blasphemous segment mocking Jesus’ Last Supper with his apostles during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games on the evening of July 26 was deeply contrary to the Olympic spirit of communion and unity, according to the Catholic Church’s delegate to the Olympics, Bishop Emmanuel Gobilliard.

Stating in an interview with the Register that he was “deeply hurt” by these small-minded offenses against a religion that is known to be founded on mercy, the bishop of Digne in southeastern France nevertheless called on the Catholic faithful not to let a few disturbing scenes from the opening ceremony deprive them of the joy of the Olympics that can bring them closer to God.

The most offensive passage, parodying Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting, depicted Christ as a lesbian DJ surrounded by drag queens.

The image sparked outrage and indignation among millions of Christians around the world and seems to have intensely crystallized the growing ideological divides within Western societies.

“Article 50 of the Olympic Charter clearly states that the Games cannot be used to promote political, religious or racial ideas,” said Bishop Gobilliard, emphasizing that the very essence of the Olympic spirit is to instill in people the confidence that sport can enable us to be united beyond cultural and religious differences.

While a number of major international media outlets showered praise on the ceremony, parts of it were cut in some countries (including by NBC in the U.S.) due to images deemed obscene — such as the one in which singer Philippe Katerine appears almost naked, portraying Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and festivities, against the backdrop of a parody of the Last Supper, and the one featuring a “throuple” (a threesome) where two men kissed.

“This ceremony unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity,” lamented the French Bishops’ Conference in a July 27 press release, expressing their solidarity with “all Christians on every continent who have been hurt by the outrageousness and provocation of certain scenes.”

A number of religious leaders from around the world quickly joined their protests, prompting the organizing committee in Paris to apologize to all those offended at a July 28 press conference.





‘Variable-Geometry’ Blasphemy

“This ceremony was supposed to be inclusive, yet this scene excluded a whole category of spectators around the world,” remarked the French bishop, who also dismissed the counter-argument of the right to blasphemy.

Bishop Emmanuel Gobilliard of Digne, Frances, is shown attending a press conference on the final day of the plenary assembly of bishops, in Lourdes, southwestern France, on March 22. (Photo: ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) AFP or licensors





“If the authors of these works and their supporters were capable of ‘blaspheming’ against themselves, in other words, of questioning themselves and their own ideas and points of view, then they would be credible in their approach. But their blasphemy always targets the creeds and dogmas of others, and preferably those of Christians,” he added, underlining the low risk of attacking the faithful who live the Gospel, which is opposed to violence. “They know very well that we’ll express our disappointment verbally, but that it won’t go much further, and in that they showed a lack of courage.”

Asked about the possible action he could take on this matter as the Church’s representative at the Olympics, for example calling out the French authorities or the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Bishop Gobilliard said he preferred invest his energy in pursuing his pastoral mission, notably with the multifaith center in the Olympic Village.

He added, “I wrote a letter to the IOC president to tell him how hurt I was by certain segments of the ceremony, but also to encourage him, because I saw so many beautiful things alongside it.”

Indeed, he stressed that he had been won over by the artistic prowess of certain parts of the ceremony, such as the athletes’ relay, the laser light show on the Eiffel Tower and singer Céline Dion’s final performance.

“We can’t reduce this ceremony to a few scenes, and even less the Olympic Games to the outrageousness of a few scenes from the ceremony,” he added, as calls for a boycott of the Games have multiplied on social networks since July 26.





‘The Devil Is Afraid of Happy People’

His call not to turn away from the joy associated with the Games was even more emphatic in light of his own experience at the site, marked by deep communion with the people he met in the Olympic Village.

“I am deeply touched by the humility of the athletes who come to be blessed, or simply to ask for a time of prayer, in every language,” he said.

For this sports lover, physical effort and the discipline it implies is a privileged means of tuning one’s soul to God. He is himself a soccer player, a member of the Variétés Club de France soccer team, and has also been practicing freefly, a skydiving discipline, at a high level for 40 years.

Although he first became known to the general public as head of communications for the Diocese of Lyon — of which he was auxiliary bishop — in the delicate context of the abuse crisis and the subsequent trial of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, Bishop Gobilliard is also the first clergyman to represent the Catholic Church at the Olympic Games.

For him, the sporting world stands out from others because of the uninhibited nature of the faith of many athletes, who don’t hesitate to proclaim that they pray every day, go to Mass and have spiritual guidance, a witness that has a strong evangelizing power. He mentioned in particular French soccer star Wendie Renard and judoka Teddy Riner, who lit the Olympic cauldron at the end of the opening ceremony.

“Everyone hopes to see their favorite athlete or compatriot win, preparing to raise their arms up to the sky in the event of victory, shouting, ‘We won!’” he continued, seeing a clear parallel with the life of faith.

“Jesus Christ has, by his sacrifice ‘won the prize,’ achieved victory over death through his resurrection; but through him, we have all won eternal life, we have all been redeemed, and, in this, we fully participate in the Savior’s victory.”

For Bishop Gobilliard, these are all reasons for Christians of all backgrounds and generations not to deprive themselves of the joy of the Olympics, especially after years of crises of all kinds within the institutional Church.

“I especially want to warn young people against a spirituality that consists in thinking that the more we suffer, the more we please God,” he said, considering that nothing could be farther from the truth. “It’s actually quite the opposite: The happier we are, the more God rejoices,” he concluded, inviting all the faithful to bear in mind, following in the footsteps of St. John Bosco, that “the devil is afraid of happy people.”