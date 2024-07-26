Olympic Athlete Now Priest at Paris Games/ Why the Knights Covered Rupnik Art

The Paris Olympics gathering more than 10,000 athletes and millions of spectators is an opportunity for spiritual accompaniment. We talk to the Register’s Solene Tadie and a 1996 Olympian-turned-priest, Father Joe Fitzgerald, who is now in Paris, about pastoral care to athletes. Then, we discuss why the Knights of Columbus covered artwork of disgraced priest and artist Fr. Marko Rupnik at the John Paul II Shrine in Washington with Register editor in chief Shannon Mullen.