What to Buy for Sacramental Gifts
Here are some creative gift ideas for the sacramental season in your life and family.
Baptism
- Personalized holy water bottle from the Catholic Company
- Catholic children’s book from First Faith Treasury*
- Personalized baptismal candle or baptismal prayer card from Holy Heroes
- A Mass set, for future use, from Worthy of Agape (or another Catholic company or Etsy shop)
- For the godparents: A Godparent Who Prays prayer journal*
- See more ideas at EWTNRC.com.
First Communion
- Lego Catechism of the Seven Sacraments from the EWTN Religious Catalogue
- The Catholic Bible Chronicles from Ascension Press
- Saint stories, like Glory Stories on audio or the Saint Chronicles series of books
- A crucifix or Miraculous Medal (EWTNRC.com has a vast selection)
- A Catholic Family Crate subscription
Confirmation
- A custom rosary from The Catholic Woodworker
- A Bible: Some beautiful options include: The Augustine Bible, The Catholic Journaling Bible, and The Great Adventure Catholic Bible (also see options at EWTNRC.com)
- A statue, relic or artwork of their confirmation saint (see options at EWTNRC.com)
- A Seven Gifts confirmation medal from EWTN Religious Catalogue
- A spiritual classic, like The Imitation of Christ or Introduction to the Devout Life
Wedding
- An apostolic blessing
- A book bouquet: Stack some of your favorite titles for newlyweds and tie them together with beautiful ribbon. Titles to consider include: Three to Get Married by Fulton Sheen, Pope St. John Paul II’s Love & Responsibility or Theology of Home.
- A crucifix, Catholic art or décor for the home from House of Joppa (or another Catholic company); there are many options at EWTNRC.com.
- A Mass intention for the couple
- A subscription to FORMED.org
Ordination
- Novena cards noting prayers said for his priesthood.
- A Eucharistic miracles book or the book, In Sino Jesu: From Heart to Heart, The Diary of a Priest at Prayer
- Catholic coffee, like Guadalupe Roastery, Catholic Coffee, or Mystic Monk
- Gift card to local restaurant, bookstore or gas station
- Fun socks from Sock Religious
* denotes Katie Warner is the author.
