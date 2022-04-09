The ‘Buy Catholic’ Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Looking for a thoughtful, unique gift for a mother in your life this Mother’s Day? Check out this list of creative ideas, all from Catholic businesses, artists and entrepreneurs.

Something for the Home

The “Mother’s Kiss” cameo stand is such a beautiful and relevant gift for mothers, ideal for adorning a desk or nightstand; from Every Sacred Sunday.

The faith-inspired, fragrant candles from House of Joppa are all labeled with inspiring messages like “Begin Again” or “Be Not Afraid.” Pick one that would give both a beautiful scent and a note of encouragement to the mother receiving this thoughtful gift.

A quote from St. Thérèse of Lisieux adorns these pretty Little Flower vases from Annunciation Designs. Fill with flowers, and you have a considerate, complete present.

The Vatican Cookbook by the Pontifical Swiss Guard is such a fun gift for the kitchen, featuring dishes from the papal homelands and other favorites for everyday cooking and special feasts; from EWTN Religious Catalogue.

You can personalize this Miraculous Medal travel mug from The Catholic Company. The color and design are so attractive, and it’s such a useful gift. Use code KATIE15 at checkout for 15% off any order.

The Stella Maris art print by Elizabeth Zelasko is both powerful and calming. Any mother would welcome this piece in her collection.

Something to Wear

Jewelry from Telos Art & Design is my favorite to wear and to gift. Check out the elegant necklaces — both the Miraculous Medals and cameos make ideal Mother’s Day gifts — as well as the unique earrings and bracelets (the wood stretch bracelet stack and essential oil sets are sure to delight any recipient). Bonus savings are available if you use code KATIE5 at checkout for $5 off any order or KATIE10 for 10% off orders over $75.

The forest green Auspice Maria (“Under the Protection of Mary”) v-neck t-shirt from Brick House in the City includes a sweet floral design that makes the shirt ideal for dressing up or down. Also check out the whole line of tees for women.

Can a Catholic mother have too many aprons? I love this lightweight and durable apron with a Holy Family design from Violet Heart Studios.

If the Catholic mom you’re buying for is a knitter, check out this corduroy baseball cap from Kolbe’s Little Flowers.

Does the mom on your list need one of these?

Something to Read, Write or Pray With

The pep-talk prints from Just Love Prints are pretty enough for display on a wooden stand and functional enough to send to others with a personal note on the back. Such an unexpected and creative gift idea.

I pray with my lovely rosary from Refuge Rosaries every day, and these rosaries are my favorite for gifting, as there are so many beautiful and feminine options to choose from.

Give the mother you’re shopping for a guide to praying for her kids with A Parent Who Prays: A Journal to Guide You in Praying for Your Children. It is such a simple, powerfully useful and one-of-a-kind gift idea.*

Lisa Hendey’s book A Book of Saints for Catholic Moms is a wonderful Mother’s Day book pick. I love recommending Good News! Book Shop over Amazon for book purchases, so browse their whole collection for more great titles for Mother’s Day gifting. More books are browsable at EWTNRC.com, too.

Novena Cards is one of my favorite places to shop for beautiful prayer and novena cards with gorgeous designs. Check out the card bundles or, for a single-card gift, the Stay With Me prayer card, which is on my own wish list.

The Companion Journal from Monk Manual comes with lined, blank and dot grid pages, as well as a beautiful textured linen hardcover with gold lettering and an elastic band, making it ideally giftable. Use code KATIE10 for 10% off any purchase at checkout.

Moms can be aided in prayer with these thoughtful gifts.





Happy shopping! God bless all moms!

*Denotes item by guide’s author.