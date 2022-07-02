Patriotic Programs to Watch This Weekend

MONDAY, July 4, 11am

EWTN









MONDAY, July 4, 8pm, live

A Capitol Fourth

PBS On the 246th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence, country music star Mickey Guyton hosts this 42nd-annual PBS patriotic broadcast. The traditional fireworks extravaganza concludes the show. Re-airs at 9:30pm.

WEEKDAYS, 6pm live, 9pm

EWTN News Nightly

EWTN With a clear Catholic lens, Tracy Sabol anchors the news, and Owen Jensen, Erik Rosales and Colm Flynn report from the White House, Capitol Hill and Rome, respectively.

WEDNESDAY, July 6, 3:30pm

Angels in the Outfield

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this heartwarming and always watchable 1951 baseball fantasy classic, little Donna Corcoran is a Catholic orphan whose faith, innocence and prayers bless everyone around her and bring angelic help to her beloved Pittsburgh Pirates and their crusty manager. Janet Leigh, Paul Douglas, Bruce Bennett and Spring Byington also star.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY, July 6-7, 1pm, 11:30pm

Women of Grace

EWTN In discussing the topic “Help for the Anxious: How to Make It through the Struggle,” host Johnnette Benkovic Williams supplies spiritual encouragement and counsel. TV-PG.

THURSDAYS, 10pm

EWTN Pro-Life Weekly

EWTN Host Prudence Robertson and her guests offer solid pro-life perspectives on the latest right-to-life- and abortion-related news. TV-PG. (Re-airs 5:30am Sundays, 10:30am Tuesdays.)

FRIDAY, July 8, 4am

Web of Faith 2.0

EWTN In this new episode, “Praying for the Holy Souls in Purgatory,” Fathers Ken Brighenti and John Trigilio explain purgatory and emphasize the urgency of praying for our relatives and friends and all souls and of arranging for Masses for them. Re-airs 11pm Saturday.

FRIDAY, July 8, 10pm

American Anthems: Soldier on All Fours

PBS The multi-genre singing duo Michael and Tanya Trotter, a husband and wife who perform as The War and Treaty, visit veteran Jason Johnson, whose Project K-9 Hero rehabs and re-homes retired military and police dogs. They compose and sing a ballad, Soldier on All Fours, to salute Johnson and his faithful, furry charges.

FRIDAYS, 8pm; SUNDAYS, 11am

EWTN News in Depth

EWTN In this 60-minute show, host Montse Alvarado and her guests report on news, issues and events worldwide and provide thorough Catholic analyses.

SATURDAY, July 9, 8pm

Chiara Lubich: Love Conquers All

EWTN This film highlights the charismatic founder of the Focolare movement, who chose love as her compass of life.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, July 17, 8:30pm

Catholics Come Home

EWTN Brad and Helen Young relate how God helped them obtain sobriety as they made their way into the Church.



