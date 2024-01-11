Learn From Samuel, Listen, and You Will See What God Can Do

Sunday, Jan. 14, is the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time. Mass readings: 1 Samuel 3:3b-10, 19; Psalm 40:2, 4, 7-8, 8-9, 10; 1 Corinthians 6:13c-15a, 17-20; John 1:35-42

The first reading speaks to us of the call of Samuel. In examining it, we can see what it is that makes a great prophet. Here, then, are some of the ways in which God prepares Samuel and every prophet (this means you and me) for mission.

In the first reading, we find the young Samuel sleeping in the Temple of the Lord. In those days, the Temple was in Hebron. Samuel, as one in training for temple duties, is sleeping near the Ark of the Covenant, which carried the presence of God. Thus we see that a great prophet begins and remains so by staying close to the Lord.

The first reading depicts Samuel as struggling with some confusion as to what he is hearing and from whom. God is calling, but Samuel doesn’t get it. He struggles to figure out what is happening to him.

A look at the call of the great prophets reveals that most of them struggled with their call. Moses felt old, inarticulate and inadequate. Jeremiah felt too young; Isaiah, too sinful. Amos would have been content to remain a dresser of sycamores. Most of the prophets felt overwhelmed and experienced consternation. Samuel eventually figures out who it is that is calling him and begins his journey.

He had to listen for a while to do that, however.

Notice that Samuel does not discern on his own. He seeks counsel from a wiser man. Although Eli is not a perfect teacher, God does make use of him to help Samuel. The great prophets were connected to spiritual leaders and teachers. They read and consulted other prophets. God does not just call us to a vertical, private relationship with him. He also calls us to a relationship with others. Seek wise counsel — great prophets do.

Samuel is advised by Eli to say to God, “Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening.” A great prophet listens to God, but God does not always say easy things. He often challenges, but great prophets listen very carefully to him. They do not try to bury his word; they do not forget what he says. They take what they hear seriously and do not compromise God’s word.

Likewise, we must listen. All of us are called to be prophets, those who speak for God. We received this office at our baptism and are summoned to fulfill it. The world needs the word of God. Preach it well and accurately!

We see in Samuel’s life how he was gradually transformed into a great prophet of God who never compromised God’s word.

The text says, “Samuel grew up, and the Lord was with him, not permitting any word of his to be without effect.” Because Samuel was close to the Lord, faced his own consternation, was connected to the wise, and had that core virtue of listening, he became a great prophet.

The Hebrew text is more literal in saying that God did not let a word of Samuel’s fall to the ground. Being a great prophet is a work of God. We who would and should be great prophets ourselves ought to heed the way in which God works to make great prophets. Learn from Samuel. Study all the prophets, and you will see what God can do.