Honor Our Lady of Fatima With EWTN

SUNDAY, Oct. 8, 1:30 p.m.

In Concert

EWTN Ruben Dubrovsky conducts his Vienna Bach Consort in pieces by the Baroque composer Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741), a priest whose faith shines forth in his music.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY,

Oct. 11-12, 1 p.m.

Women of Grace

EWTN Johnnette Benkovic Williams explores the world of “Women and the Church’s Mystical Tradition.” TV-PG.

THURSDAY, Oct 12, 8 p.m.

Cyrano de Bergerac

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Love, chivalry and self-sacrifice are at the heart of this 1950 drama-romance based on the 1897 same-titled play by Edmond Rostand (1868-1918). That play drew from the life of Savinien de Cyrano de Bergerac (1619-1655), French soldier, duelist and man of letters. Jose Ferrer, Mala Powers and William Prince star. TV-PG.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY,

October 12-13, live

Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN “Pray the Rosary every day, to bring peace to the world and an end to the war,” Our Lady told the little shepherds of Fatima on May 13, 1917. On Thursday, Oct. 12, at 4:30 p.m. is the International Rosary and Candlelight Procession From the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. On Friday, Oct. 13, at 5 a.m. is Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Fatima at the shrine (re-airs 3 p.m.). At 10 a.m. is the Worldwide Children’s Holy Hour.

SUNDAY, Oct. 15, 8:30 p.m.

Catholics Come Home

EWTN Tom Peterson’s guest, Father Scott Winchel, describes his journey from a Baptist upbringing and service in U.S. Marine Corps aviation to becoming a priest. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.

Nature: The Platypus Guardian

PBS This new documentary profiles Pete Walsh of Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, who rescued a platypus, named her Zoom and became inspired to start a group to help preserve platypuses and their urbanized habitat in the Hobart Rivulet.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 18, 10 p.m.

Secrets of the Dead: Jurassic Fortunes

PBS This episode cites the example of a triceratops fossil’s sale to illustrate the opinions of paleontologists and private collectors about the pros and cons of dinosaur fossil collecting.

THURSDAY, Oct. 19, 11:30 p.m.

Battle Ready

EWTN In this episode, “Forging a Warrior,” host Doug Barry stresses making a commitment to Our Blessed Mother to strengthen and equip us on our way.

Upcoming

MONDAY-SATURDAY, Oct. 23-Oct. 28, 5 p.m.

EWTN News Presents: The Synod on Synodality

EWTN The synod closes with Mass on Sunday, Oct. 29. Each night through the 28th, EWTN’s experts will assess the latest news. (Encores at 11 p.m.) A final synod session will take place next year.