Celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday With the Church
TV Picks 04.24.22 include EWTN offerings.
SUNDAY, April 24
Divine Mercy Sunday
EWTN 4am is Holy Mass on Divine Mercy Sunday (from the Basilica of Divine Mercy in Krakow, Poland); encore at 6pm. At 8am is Sunday Mass in Irondale, Alabama, from the EWTN chapel. At 10am is the Divine Mercy Celebration From Vilnius, Lithuania, with Mass. At noon is the Marian Fathers’ Divine Mercy Preview Show. (Re-airs midnight.) At 1:30pm is Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy From Stockbridge, Massachusetts. (Re-airs 1:30am.) At 4pm is Divine Mercy Holy Hour From Hanceville. (Re-airs 7am Monday.) 10pm is Holy Mass on Divine Mercy Sunday (live from the Church Santo Spirito in Sassia in Rome, presided over by Pope Francis).
SUNDAY, April 24, 8am
Modern Marvels
HISTORY This episode, “Snackfood Tech,” shows factories across the United States to survey the step-by-step mass production. A re-air. TV-PG.
TUESDAY, April 26, 6:30pm
Catholic Sphere
EWTN Jesuit Father Robert Spitzer, David Anders and EWTN theology vice president Colin Donovan respond to EWTN President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Keck’s question, “What’s ‘New’ about the New Evangelization?”
THURSDAYS, April 28, May 5, 8pm
This Old House
PBS On April 28, the team begins a project by visiting homeowners and their builder in Saratoga Springs, New York. On May 5, the back yard initially gets buttressed. Re-airs.
SUNDAY, May 1, 3:30pm
St. Joseph the Worker
EWTN In 1955 Pope Pius XII declared May 1 the feast of St. Joseph the Worker to foster the Catholic vision of Labor Day and counter communism’s false promises. This EWTN special honors St. Joseph as a model for all workers.
MONDAY-FRIDAY, May 2-6, 5:30pm
Men, Women and the Mystery of Love
EWTN Theologian Edward Sri examines insights into love and sexuality as found in the 1960 book Love and Responsibility by then-Bishop Karol Wojtyla (Pope St. John Paul II).
WEDNESDAY, May 4, 8pm
Nature: My Garden of a Thousand Bees
PBS In spring 2020, during the lockdown, British wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn tracked the bees in his urban garden.
FRIDAY, May 6, 9:15am
I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on real events, this taut 1951 docudrama stars Frank Lovejoy as a citizen who infiltrates the Communist Party USA to help foil its anti-American plots. Advisory: Intense scenes, some racial epithets. A-1.
Upcoming
SUNDAYS, May 8, May 15, 5:30pm
Saints vs. Scoundrels
EWTN This two-part feature, “Blessed [now Saint] Paul VI vs. Margaret Sanger,” pits the author of the 1968 encyclical Humanae Vitae against Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger.
- Keywords:
- tv picks
- divine mercy