Celebrate Corpus Christi

SUNDAY, June 19, 7am

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War

HISTORY This show salutes the iron will of Frederick Douglass and the valor of the 54th Massachusetts and 1st Kansas infantry regiments and of Robert Smalls and Harriet Tubman.

SUNDAY, June 19, live

Solemnity of Corpus Christi

EWTN At 10am is the Solemnity of Corpus Christi Mass, Benediction and Procession From the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Alabama. (Re-airs midnight.) At 2pm is the Solemn Mass of Corpus Christi in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

FRIDAY, June 24, live

13th-Annual Global Rosary Relay for Priests

EWTN In this year’s Global Rosary Relay for the Sanctification of Priests, Catholics on every continent will pray, in person and virtually, for graces and protection for our priests. At 7am is Rosary Relay From the Grotto at Lourdes. At 9:15am is the Global Rosary Relay for Priests.

FRIDAY, June 24, 8am, live

EWTN Mass: Solemnity of the Sacred Heart

EWTN The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will celebrate Mass for the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 11:45am, 6:45pm and midnight.)

MONDAY, June 27, 2:30pm

National Velvet

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Elizabeth Taylor, Mickey Rooney and Donald Crisp star in this 1944 tale of a girl and her love of her horse, based on Enid Bagnold’s 1935 same-named novel.

WEDNESDAY, June 29, 3:30am, live

Solemnity of the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul

EWTN Pope Francis will say Mass and conduct the imposition of the pallium to metropolitan archbishops.

FRIDAY, July 1

109th Tour de France

USA NETWORK The bicycling tour will start today in Copenhagen, Denmark, and end on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on July 24. The scenic 21-day, 2,068-mile event includes stages in Belgium and Switzerland and through Carcassonne and Lourdes.

FRIDAY, July 1

Feast of St. Junípero Serra

EWTN At 10:30am is In Search of America’s Founders: St. Junípero Serra. (Re-airs 11am Monday.) At 3:30pm, live, in Cathedrals Across America: Solemn Mass for the Feast of St. Junípero Serra, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone will celebrate Mass at Mission San Francisco de Asis. (Re-airs midnight.)

Upcoming

SUNDAY, July 3, 1:30pm

In Concert: Mozart’s Great Mass in C Minor

EWTN Andrew Manze conducts the Bachchor Salzburg and the Camerata Salzburg in the Großer Saal of the Mozarteum Foundation in Salzburg, Austria, in 2019.



