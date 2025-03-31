Catholic Business Profile: Young Catholic Professionals

Name: Jennifer Baugh

Company name: Young Catholic Professionals

What does the business do? We offer a generation of young workers in their 20s and 30s a way to go deeper in faith, life and work through various events and programming. Together, we seek authentic friendships, a richer sense of purpose, and both personal and professional excellence. Above all, we’re here to help inspire modern-day saints!

Number of employees: 13 full-time employees, 700-plus volunteers

Website: YoungCatholicProfessionals.org

What is the secret to your success? YCP grew from an idea to a successful, vibrant ministry through courage, perseverance and trust. Courage allowed us to take the risk of starting something new and gave us belief in the mission when others may not have understood our vision. Perseverance was necessary to press on, as there were many challenges during YCP’s growth years. Trust in God’s plan enabled YCP to flourish according to his will. These three virtues were essential and remain the recipe for YCP’s continued growth and impact.

The hardest lesson you had to learn: As a typical first born, I was high-achieving and eager to please at the same time. The combination was challenging because any new venture requires a willingness to go against the tide. There were times I took setbacks personally, like when things didn’t go as planned or when people’s opinions weighed on me. Over time, this Scripture verse began to resonate: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5). It was important for me to learn to surrender and also to let go of my need to make sense of everything. I learned to trust God through simple faith and hard work each day.

How faith fits in to your business life: This question speaks to YCP’s main goal to help young Catholic workers live an integrated life. Faith should not fit into our business life. Rather, our business life should fit into our Catholic faith. As a Catholic professional, I pray throughout the day, but I also give my very self to God in the activities and events that unfold. I use my God-given talents in my professional endeavors to do my work well and to witness to those who may need encouragement.

Do you have a patron saint? St. Joseph has become a trusted confidant for me personally and for Young Catholic Professionals. Our mission calls upon the intercession of St. Joseph the Worker, the simple, righteous carpenter who lovingly taught Jesus his own trade and shows us the dignity of work through his quiet example. St. Joseph, who never speaks in Scripture but who nonetheless receives and acts on visions given to him by an angel, also reminds us of the importance of stillness, reflection and prayer.

What advice can you share with aspiring Catholic entrepreneurs?

1. You will face uncertainty in the days ahead, but remain courageous so that you may push through moments of doubt. Follow your inspiration and pursue your goal with confidence.

2. You may encounter many challenges as you grow your mission. Remain strong in perseverance so that God can bless your efforts.

3. You may arrive at a time when you need to reappraise your direction and strategy. Prayer that is constant will allow you to trust God and be open to his grace.