Are You a Living Stone?

Sunday, May 7, is the Fifth Sunday of Easter. Mass readings: Acts 6:1-7; Psalm 33:1-2, 4-5, 18-19; 1 Peter 2:4-9; John 14:1-12.

In the epistle for today’s Mass (1 Peter 2:4-9), we are summoned to a new life and told what some of its characteristics are.

How do we go from being tombstones to living stones?









The Call of Salvation

“Come to him, a living stone, rejected by human beings but chosen and precious in the sight of God, and, like living stones, let yourselves be built into a spiritual house.”

Notice first an invitation that is made: Come to him! Let yourself be built! The entire Christian life is based on our response to an invitation to accept Jesus Christ and to let him transform us. Two images are offered:

Living stones — a stone is an odd image for life. There doesn’t seem to be anything less living than a stone; but a stone is also firm, weighty, not easily moved, and able to withstand a heavy load. So, too, for us who are not easily moved and carry others in their time of need and bear many burdens. Yes, living stones: strong, firm, not easily moved — and quite alive!

Spiritual house — We are not saved merely unto ourselves, but also for the sake of others. Each stone in the wall does its part; so must we. Remove one stone, and the whole wall is weakened. By God’s grace, we depend upon one another, each of us carrying his or her share of the burden.









The Choice for Salvation

“The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone, and a stone that will make people stumble, and a rock that will make them fall. They stumble by disobeying the word, as is their destiny.”

Simply put, we have a choice to make. That choice will determine if Jesus is the cornerstone who supports us.









The Characteristics of Salvation

“You are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people of his own, so that you may announce the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.”

Notice four characteristics of those who are no longer tombstones, but are living stones:

The text calls us a “chosen race.” He chose us. We are of the household of God. This is greater than any worldly dignity, and it is able to overcome any indignity that the world heaps upon us.

Each of us who is baptized shares in Jesus’ “royal” priesthood. While different from the ministerial priesthood (priests who give us sacraments), it has this similarity: We are enabled to offer a sacrifice pleasing to God, the pleasing sacrifice of our very selves to God.

The text calls us a “holy nation.” To be holy means to be set apart. As such, we should understand that our role is not to “fit in” with this sin-soaked world, but, rather, to stand apart from it, to be recognizably distinct from it.









Our Proclamation

The text says that the Lord has acted in our life “so that you may announce the praises of him.” Yes, the Lord has been good to us and is changing our lives! If you are faithful, then you know what he has done for you, and you have a testimony to give.

This is a necessary characteristic of those who are no longer tombstones, but living stones.

“Come to him, a living stone, rejected by human beings but chosen and precious in the sight of God, and, like living stones, let yourselves be built into a spiritual house.”