A Family Pilgrimage: Why These Wisconsin Catholics Are Attending the NEC

The McKinney family from Barneveld, Wisconsin, who enjoyed participating in the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, is looking forward to attending the National Eucharistic Congress in July as well as visiting family in their native state of Indiana.

The McKinneys recalled an Indianapolis Colts game they attended at Lucas Oil Stadium with their children. “It’s just massive. There are all these people there for this football game — it’s sold out,” Beth said.

The McKinneys want to show their children a similar crowd and setting with an entirely different draw: Jesus.

Said Beth, “We just started talking about how it would be something [the kids] would remember forever, seeing that amount of people come together for Jesus. I just feel like, as they go out into the world, maybe they feel like a minority sometimes or they feel lonely, they’ll remember this time when there were so many people who loved the same thing they loved and worshipped Jesus like they do and hopefully that carries with them. That’s my hope for them.”

She added, “We are really looking forward to the congress. With four kids under 10, we know it will be a different kind of experience, but I’m so impressed with the thought that’s been given to families with the programming. I’m a level-1 trained Catechesis of the Good Shepherd catechist, and I loved seeing that the congress is offering an atrium experience for kids. And my kids are even excited about some of the less ‘kid-friendly’ aspects just because they are so familiar with the speakers, like Father Mike [Schmitz] and Jeff Cavins. On the way to Mass, we listen to the Gospel daily reflection with Jeff Cavins on Hallow; and at the end, all four kids, even our 2-year-old, say, ‘Thanks, Jeff Cavins!’ So when we told the kids that he would be speaking at the congress, my 5-year-old said, ‘We’re going to see Thanks, Jeff Cavins?!’ And they are all extremely excited to see Matt Maher perform as well. So in some ways we know the actual congress is going to be logistically tough, working around naps and late nights, but we also hope that the memories of celebrating the extraordinary gift of Jesus in the Eucharist leave an imprint.”

And as a convert, the universal nature of the faith hits home for her, too:

“Also, I’m a convert; and one of the many things I love about the Catholic Church is the true universality of it. I grew up in a small Baptist denomination called Separate Baptist; and when we traveled, we couldn’t go to church because there wouldn’t be that specific denomination around. But even before I was Catholic, when I was dating and first married to my Catholic husband, I was amazed at how his family attended Mass wherever we were, even when we went to France. I’m so excited for my kids to get to participate in such a huge celebration of the Eucharist, the reason we can celebrate Mass anywhere in any language. And to see that many people come together in one place from so many walks of life just feels truly Catholic (and little ‘c’ catholic) to me.”

The McKinneys attend the Colts game at Lucas Oil with in-laws Dave and Jo McKinney from Columbus, Indiana, who will be attending the congress as well. (Photo: Courtesy of the McKinney family)





Paula Malone is also looking forward to attending the NEC:

“My husband and I going on pilgrimage to Eucharistic Revival with the hope of be transformed by our Eucharistic Lord and grow deeper in our Catholic faith. Pilgrimages are life-changing, whether you travel near or far. Our pilgrimage to the Holy Land has brought the reading of Scripture alive in my heart. Joining the Marian Route Eucharistic Pilgrimage in Cecil on June 12 has deepened my belief in the Real Presence of Our Lord. Experiencing the great reverence and care to protect the Blessed Sacrament aboard the pontoon boat on Shawano Lake to cross over to Camp Tekakwitha made me proud to be Catholic. It was like bidding goodbye to Jesus as he sailed across the Sea of Galilee. I am looking forward to learning more about how these four Eucharistic Pilgrimages are transforming the hearts of so many others.“