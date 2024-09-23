Timely Coverage, the Latin Mass, Smartphones for Kids and Olympics Blasphemy

Inside-Page Material

Regarding “Tim Walz’s Catholic Roots” (page one, Aug. 25 edition): I live in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and have never voted for Walz nor will I vote for him this fall. I was very disappointed to see the front-page article in the Aug. 25-Sept. 7 issue of the Register. It could have at least been placed on an inside page.

John Stanek

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Children’s Value

Relative to “Tim Walz’s Catholic Roots”:

It takes strong men and women to create a viable society. While we somewhat-challenged husbands have often come up a little short in an increasingly dangerous world, our wives have always given us the strength to carry on. Though often a thankless job, their ability to “play second fiddle” has helped some fairly average males to accomplish great deeds over the years. Behind every good man is a good woman, as they say.

The whole abortion debate is due to religious orientation. To an atheist, abortion makes perfect sense. But to a Christian, it fails to take into account the Bible’s claim that human beings are created in God’s image (Genesis 1:27).

In essence, the unborn child has God for a third parent. And that third parent wouldn’t care how inconvenient the birth was for the mother or who the father was. As God’s greatest creation, he or she is fully deserving of a long life.

And anyone — man or woman — who would even contemplate throwing him or her away in infancy needs to slap themselves and wake up. The protective relationship between mother and child is the foundation of all human society. Where that starts to go away, no other value is safe.

Henry John Poole

Emerald Isle, North Carolina

Timely and Urgent

Regarding “Pope Francis: Human Dignity Must Be ‘Common Commitment’ of All Christian Churches” (Aug. 28, NCRegister.com):

I was deeply moved by your article on Pope Francis’ call for Christian unity in defending human dignity. In our rapidly changing world, where technological advancements and cultural shifts challenge our understanding of humanity, the Pope’s message is both timely and urgent.

Pope Francis’ emphasis on the intrinsic worth of every individual, regardless of sociocultural, political or economic circumstances, resonates deeply with the heart of Christian teaching. His call for all Christian churches to unite in addressing the grave threats to human dignity, such as poverty, war, human trafficking and digital violence, highlights the importance of a collective response to these pressing issues.

The Vatican’s declaration Dignitas Infinita reminds us that defending human dignity is not just a theoretical concern but a practical and urgent responsibility. Pope Francis’ call for a shift from individualism to communal responsibility challenges us to build societies that prioritize social harmony, justice and respect for all.

In a world often divided by conflict and self-interest, the Pope’s vision offers a beacon of hope. It calls on us to work together, across denominations and differences, to create a world where every human being’s dignity is recognized and upheld. I am grateful for the Pope’s leadership and for your coverage of these important themes. May we, as Christians, rise to the challenge of making human dignity the foundation of all our endeavors.

Teresa Jesus Candeias

Portugal

Insightful Essay

Regarding “Queering Women’s Boxing” (Sept. 3, NCRegister.com):

Jennifer Roback Morse has written an insightful commentary on the phenomenon haunting women’s sports. It is ironic that poor women in sports are indeed the victims of such injustice. Seeing the old quasi-Marxist arguments about class used against cultural Marxism here must be painful for those leftists! Long live the proletariat Catholic saints!

David W. Knight

White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Excellent Issue

The Aug. 25-Sept. 7 issue of the Register was an excellent issue with amazing pieces: Joseph Pearce’s article with history and beautiful poetry (“Follow Pope Francis’ Clarion Call: Read More Literature and Poetry,” In Depth), Victor Gaetan’s story on the current Catholic Church in Japan (“Changing Face of the Church in Japan Viewed Amid Nation’s Existential Crisis,” World) and Scarlett Ford’s column on Catholic women at Harvard (“St. Edith Stein Shows Harvard What Femininity Really Means,” Books & Education). Thank you for providing this helpful and reinvigorating information.

Margaret Breighner

Arlington, Virginia

Front-Page Wisdom

I greatly appreciate Msgr. Charles Pope’s recent column: “God’s Law Must Live in Our Hearts” (“User’s Guide to Sunday,” Aug. 25 issue), where Msgr. Pope explains how today many Catholics are more passionate about their political views than about God’s teachings as revealed through Scripture and Church teaching. Also, it is not mentioned anywhere in the Bible that by the third millennium we no longer need to follow God’s commands!

I agree with Msgr. Pope’s article and I believe it should’ve been given first-page space instead of last page.

Thank you, and God bless!

Patricia M. Walsh

East Windsor, New Jersey

Wedding Attendance

In reference to “Should a Catholic Attend an Invalid Wedding?” (Sept. 1, NCRegister.com and Page 13 in the Sept. 22 issue):

Thank you for discussing the important problem of attending or not attending a wedding.

One point I would add is that the problem is different for parents, who have a duty not to abandon their children. Just because a child chooses a different church (or even no church) does not abolish their duty. Alienation of the child can make them violate the Fourth Commandment and sever ties. So, in my POV, parents could become an occasion of sin.

The anguish of parents is seen by God, who is merciful. Their conversion requires a grace from God that he is apparently not ready to impart.

But this does not exclude the beneficial effect that less-involved invitees can make, such as the author mentions.

Skipping the reception is pretty much a no-brainer, if you are opposed to the wedding. Send a monetary gift as a “maybe it’s me” compromise.

Attending, however, a same-sex civil marriage may be more than a parent can bear. I think in that case the parents know the situation more intimately. Honestly, I don’t have a clue what I would do. I hope I never have to make that call.

Joan T. Murtaugh

Palos Hills, Illinois





Morality Is Global

Regarding “Trump’s Selection of J.D. Vance as VP Pick Signals Shift From Traditional Conservatism” (NCRegister.com, July 15):

The story quotes Elbridge Colby and Kevin Roberts in support of Vance’s foreign policy, without offering any contrary view. Colby and Roberts are by no means the only Catholic foreign-policy experts, and Vance’s views hardly represent some natural outcome of Catholic thought. American aid to Ukraine is not an example of “military interventionism more broadly,” as Vance thinks.

It is, instead, a prudent and cautious policy designed to prevent a conflagration that forces NATO intervention. It is also support for a nation with a large (and patriotic) Eastern Rite Catholic community resisting one whose Orthodox hierarchy bows to Putin’s every whim.

An end to our assistance would amount to a cowardly betrayal of a brave ally — and almost certainly lead to more bloodshed.

Vance’s position might be defensible as a hard-nosed realist approach. As a moral matter, though, it is bankrupt.

Nor does Vance’s “critique of hawkish foreign policy relate [...] directly to his call for greater safety nets for the poor in America.” The two issues are entirely unconnected. American spending on defense — let alone aid to Ukraine — represents a tiny fraction of our spending on social programs.

More importantly, though, neither one detracts from the other: We can do both.

A good Catholic should not allow morality to end at America’s borders. The same love that impels us to feed the hungry and visit the prisoner inspires us to allow those facing death and slavery at the hands of a foreign foe some small share of our retired military equipment.

Our old, decommissioned infantry fighting vehicles are not going to save the life of a drug-overdose victim in the hills of West Virginia or a homeless person on the streets of New York. They might save the lives of our suffering neighbors in Ukraine.

Jonathan Meilaender

Houghton, New York





Spot-On Commentary

Larry Chapp’s commentary on Traditionis Custodes (“Latin Mass Motu Proprio Has Generated Division and Controversy, Not Unity” Vatican, July 14 issue) is one of the best articles I have read in a long time.

Well stated and spot-on. He lays out what many of us are thinking.

I respectfully suggest the Vatican look at coming down on the disaster that is the Catholic Church in Germany and removing the artwork of Jesuit Marko Rupnik instead of name-calling and vilifying faithful, loyal Catholics who desire to worship in the traditional Latin Mass.

Keith Janousek

Bellevue, Nebraska





Smart Smartphone Use

Relevant to “Unplugged Childhood: A Battle Cry Against Early Smartphone Use” (Books & Education, July 28 issue): Jonathan Haidt’s book is absolutely on point regarding the intrinsic dangers smartphones pose to our youth. However, parents’ desire for connectivity is understandable.

Fortunately, Gabb phones provide a safe alternative for parents who want to be able to maintain communication with their on-the-go children. Gabb phones use their own network (supported by Verizon towers). They have no internet access, social-media, apps or games, but do include GPS tracking. Parents control their child’s contact list.

My 13-year-old grandson has had a Gabb phone for about a year. His contacts are limited to his parents and grandparents. It has provided essential communication when a bus was missed or a schedule was changed unexpectedly. It also provides a safety net during sleepovers, scout outings, etc. He loans it to his younger brother as needed.

My son feels that the cost of the Gabb phone and the Gabb service plan are well worth the peace of mind they provide.

Pauline Smoke

Overland Park, Kansas





Mocking Jesus

Relevant to “Sorry, Not Sorry: Olympics Organizers Have No Shame” (Publisher’s Note, Aug. 11): Billions of people watched the ridiculing of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris on July 26. The mocking of this great historical event was an open attack on the heart of Christianity at the most prestigious athletic event in the world.

Not only was this planned event insulting to Christians, it was insulting to all who hold the freedom of religion as a democratic right to be respected and enshrined into the rule of law in a modern democratic nation.

One of the fundamental principles of the Olympic Games is to spread peace and harmony among nations through competition and fair play. The Olympic Games do this naturally by showcasing the best athletes in the world as they excel in their sporting events to reveal the tremendous courage, resilience and endurance of the human spirit on a world stage.

The mocking of the Last Supper, where Jesus of Nazareth gathered his 12 apostles in Jerusalem to institute his Holy Eucharist and reveal his Father’s plan for the salvation of the human race, showed a total lack of respect for all the Christian athletes and coaches participating in these games. It was also an affront on the Olympic spirit of fellowship and respect. It also shows how a secular state can slowly erode one of the most fundamental principles of democracy, the freedom of religion. Shame on France, the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic organizing committee!

James R. McLane, DVM

Battleford, Saskatchewan, Canada





Fathers: Mirror St. Joseph

Relative to your coverage of the pro-life movement:

Fathers must protect, and save, and prevent the death of their children from abortion. From the moment of conception there is a family, independent of marital or legal status.

The father and mother are the parents of both biological and adopted children. St. Joseph accepted to be the foster father of the conceived Son of God.

The father’s primary vocation is to love the mother. He is also to protect and provide for his family.

If aware of the conception, fathers would have actively or passively consented to abortion.

To the extent he is passive or complicit, the father is also responsible. St. Joseph protected his foster Son from the threat of death.

Fathers have often abrogated their responsibility to protect their child from abortion. If the mother gets an abortion against the known will of the father, she is completely responsible.

I offer this prayer for all fathers:

For the protection of early human life, particularly that fathers may protect, and save, and prevent the death of their children from abortion.

James McEleney

Brighton, Massachusetts