‘… And Jesus Wept’; Life Is Precious

Of 2 Minds

I am a lifelong Catholic, mother and grandmother. I write to you today after reading the Register article online March 31 regarding the turmoil in the abuse-prevention commission. Earlier today, I read James Chapter 1, verses 2 through 8, and in the Ignatian way had a revealing conversation with Our Lord. We cannot be of two minds. When leaders of the Church can’t reconcile differences, it appears as a lack of wisdom and a lack of faith. Why would the Lord strengthen the Church when we are of two minds? The world is crying out for God’s loving presence to be revealed, and the leadership of the Catholic Church remains divided and of two minds … and Jesus wept.

Julie High

St. Louis, Missouri

Life Matters

Related to Register coverage of pro-life and cultural issues: If you have not been out to a 40 Days for Life campaign at your nearest abortion mill, I would strongly encourage you to do so.

You will feel God’s presence with you as you are engaged in this vital work to save his babies. Not only does it help save these babies, but it is a great opportunity to grow spiritually as you brave the weather (depending on where you live) and the pro-aborts, who just may try to intimidate you by words and violence.

The devil is so very active in our nation, as evidenced by things like “LGBTQ” ideology, transgenderism, homosexual relations, abortion, etc. We have seen heightened attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers, Catholic churches and even against pro-life speakers, like members of Students for Life who were recently attacked at Virginia Commonwealth University as they were giving a pro-life talk. Just turn on your local or national news, and you will see how very active Satan is, as in our nation we are more and more resembling a communist regime that is trying to take away our rights and remove God from our nation.

Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, some Catholic churches have deemed it prudent to have a security force (made up of laypeople) to guard the church during Mass. There is no doubt that Christianity is under an increasing attack these days, but we cannot hide. We must “put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil” (Ephesians 6:11). We cannot be afraid to try to save babies, even if that means we get verbally or physically assaulted as we represent Jesus. So if you have not yet been out to a 40 Days for Life campaign, please sign up for the next one. Do not be afraid, “for God did not give us a spirit of timidity but a spirit of power and love and self-control” (2 Timothy 1: 7). And when you do go peacefully pray, just keep in mind that “we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses” (Hebrews 12: 1), as the likes of Our Lady, St. Joseph, St. Michael, our guardian angels) are there with us to give us courage!

Michael Rachiele

Prairie Village, Kansas