Windows Smashed, Pro-Abortion Messages Tagged on NC Pro-Life Pregnancy Clinic

Police are asking anyone with information to call 828-252-1110 or send a tip anonymously using the TIP2ADP application on a smartphone.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A pro-life pregnancy center in Asheville, North Carolina, had its windows smashed and its building defaced with pro-abortion messaging late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

According to Asheville Police, officers discovered red spray paint on the Mountain Area Pregnancy Services building with the words “No forced birth” and “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you!”

Multiple windows were broken and an anarchist symbol was left on the front of the building, said police, who are calling the damage a vandalism and are seeking the perpetrator.

The police said that a forensic team found blood on a broken window, which suggests the perpetrator may have been injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 828-252-1110 or send a tip anonymously using the TIP2ADP application on a smartphone. Texting TIP2APD to 847411 is another way to send an anonymous tip.

The pregnancy center, which is located in the southwestern part of the state, posted photos of the vandalism on their Facebook page and said “Friends, please pray!!! Our building was vandalized last night. We are dealing with the cops and will still see clients, but we need your prayer support!! #WeWillStand!#MAPS."

Kristi Brown, the center’s executive director, told CNA that half of the paint had been cleaned off by Tuesday evening and the financial cost of damages is still being calculated.

Brown said the staff was heartbroken to discover the vandalism on Tuesday morning and called the pro-abortion messages “hateful and evil.”

On Tuesday another pro-life pregnancy center in Amherst, New York, also was defaced with spray paint depicting pro-abortion messages and set on fire.

The vandalisms are the latest in a string of attacks against pro-life pregnancy centers. The pro-abortion violence against the centers took a rapid uptick when a U.S. Supreme Court draft decision was leaked last month, indicating that the court may be intending to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that federally legalized abortion.

Since then pro-life pregnancy centers in Washington D.C., Washington state, Maryland, Wisconsin, Oregon, and Texas have been vandalized.