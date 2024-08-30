Vatican Grants ‘Nihil Obstat’ to Our Lady of Mercy Shrine in France

The Vatican has affirmed that there are no objections to the 19th-century apparitions of Our Lady of Mercy at the Shrine of Pellevoisin.

The Vatican has affirmed that there are no objections to the 19th-century apparitions of Our Lady of Mercy at the Shrine of Pellevoisin in France and the faithful “are authorized to give to it their adherence in a prudent manner.”

On Aug. 22, the Holy See issued a nihil obstat (no objection) to the miraculous visions and physical healing of French woman Estelle Faguette following the request of Archbishop Jérôme Daniel Beau of Bourges, France, for the decree.

“Estelle’s accounts are striking for their simplicity, clarity, and humility,” reads the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) letter to the archbishop of Bourges. “It is very valuable to note how the merciful Mother treats Estelle.”

Struggling with an incurable illness, Faguette said she was often visited and consoled through Our Lady’s presence, “serene gaze” and “words of mercy,” particularly during times of spiritual anguish at the thought of her parents being left in a state of poverty and missing her.

According to the DDF, Faguette’s “generous dedication to others” is what touched the motherly heart of Mary.

Estelle Faguette | Public domain





“Life that is used to taking care of others is what touched the Mother’s heart the most,” reads the Aug. 22 letter. “The Mother knows how to recognize all the good that is hidden behind our words.”

Following her healing that “surpassed all natural explanations,” Faguette emphasized that it was not by her own merits that she obtained the miracle from the Son of God through Mary’s intercession.

“Be convinced of one thing: that it was not for my own merits that the Blessed Virgin obtained my cure from her Son; on the contrary, it was to show many people that, despite our sins, we have a good mother who spoils us and intercedes for us,” she stated.

In the letter, the DDF also noted that the merciful Mother always gave exhortations, as well as reprimands, with a “reassuring gentless” that inspired Faguette and continues to inspire visitors to the sanctuary dedicated to the All-Merciful Mother in central France.

“When Estelle says that she would rather die, the Virgin responds with a smile: ‘O, you of little gratitude! If my Son gives you life, it is because you need it. What has he given to man on earth that is more precious than life?’” the letter reads.

Other messages the Blessed Mother conveyed to Faguette during her apparitions include the desire to bring peace in the Church, as “there is not that calm I desire,” and to lead people toward the heart of Christ particularly through the devotion of wearing the scapular — which shows the open heart of Jesus.

“The treasures of my Son have been open for a long time ... I love this devotion [of the scapular],” Our Lady shared with Faguette.

According to the DDF, the All-Merciful Mother also expressed to the visionary her sorrow for “the lack of love for Christ reflected in those who receive the Eucharist coldly or distractedly.”