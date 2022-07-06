Vandalism of Churches, Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers Continues After Dobbs

Martha Avila, president and cofounder of Heartbeat of Miami, said that the vandalism, which also attacked the clinic’s security system, resulted in thousands of dollars in damages.

Attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches have continued, unabated, following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which returned the regulation of abortion to the states.

The South Bend Police Department in South Bend, Indiana, received a call around 7 a.m. June 30 about a possible burglary at Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church.

Photos of the inside of the church posted by ABC 57 show objects in the church tipped over and broken. The photos also show a brick laying on shattered glass.

South Bend police say their property crimes unit is investigating the incident. They are working with the church to identify whether anything was stolen.

First Image, a network of pro-life pregnancy centers in Oregon, said in an online post that its adminstrative offices in Portland were vandalized by rioters the night of June 27.

First Image had its windows boarded in time for the riot, the post says. However, in other parts of the building where there are other organizations, there were broken windows, according to the post.

The post says that the whole building was written on with graffiti and First Image’s office had the most graffiti. The graffiti was cleaned off by volunteers, the post says.

“Our office and centers are open today. The resilience and courage of our staff is inspiring. We are continuing on in a spirit of hope and courage. Please join us in that same spirit,” the post says.

The post also says that private security and Portland Police were “monitoring the situation last night and were present during the riot.”

“We are working with the police and other authorities, who are launching a more intensive investigation,” the post says.

On June 24, just before 9 PM, a group of pro-abortion protestors gathered around Right to Life of Northeast Ohio's offices in Akron and placed pro-abortion signs on the windows and door. They also rang the office’s doorbell, which has a camera, making obscene hand gestures and holding pro-abortion signs. They hung a coat hanger on the door as well.

The signs have since been taken down, according to Allie Frazier, executive director of the pro-life group.

“Going forward, it is imperative for the pro-life movement to remain fearless,” Frazier wrote in an online post. “The battle for life in our community is only beginning, and we must not falter. This life and death struggle, so long waged on the national level, has now been handed back to individual states, and ultimately, to our own communities.”

One of Heartbeat of Miami’s pro-life pregnancy centers in Hialeah, Florida, was vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti July 3.

Martha Avila, president and cofounder of Heartbeat of Miami, told CNA that the vandalism, which also attacked the clinic’s security system, resulted in thousands of dollars in damages. Photos of the vandalism shows the words “Janes Revenge” and “If abortions aren’t safe, the neither are you” among other pro-abortion messages and anarchist symbols all written in graffiti.

“They have vandalized a clinic that provides free services to women and families in need,” the post says. “We know that this attack is pure evil and we are heartbroken, but we also know that God is on our side. We will overcome! Please keep us in your prayers.”

Volunteers came to clean up the vandalism the next day, Avila said. The FBI is aware of the vandalism and local police are investigating, she added.

“They tried to intimidate us so we wouldn't open today,” she said on Tuesday. “But this lobby has been packed all day. Nothing has stopped the women from coming.”

St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison, Wisconsin, was vandalized July 2 with pro-abortion and anti-police graffiti, an incident report shows.

The graffiti was found on the church’s front door and a sign, the report says. The Madison Police Department is investigating the matter and asking anyone with information to report it to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

In a statement, Father Michael Radowicz, pastor of the church, said that “St. Bernard Parish is saddened over the graffiti on the front of the church. We understand people’s anger over the recent ruling by the Supreme Court, but this does nothing to solve any issues. We join in prayer for those who did this, that the Lord may heal their hearts. An investigation is ongoing with Madison Police.”

Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillsborough, North Carolina was vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti around 12:15 a.m. on July 3.

Photos of the vandalism obtained by the Carolina Journal shows the words “F*** the church,” “I love abortion,” and an anarchist symbol in yellow graffiti.

A July 3 Facebook post from the parish said, “Thanks to the men of our parish who helped to clean up this afternoon after our church was vandalized last night …. At approximately 12:15 am our church received some spray paint, and after Spanish Mass, a big dose of Love.”

A pro-life pregnancy center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, was vandalized overnight between July 4 and July 5, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

The Birthright clinic had the words “Blood On Your Hands” written in black graffiti on it. The words “Abort America,” “F*** You” and “Janes Revenge,” were also written in red graffiti on the front of the clinic, the outlet reported.

The outlet reported that the St. Paul Police Department is investigating the matter.