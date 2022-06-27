Vandalism of Catholic Churches, Pregnancy Centers Continues After Dobbs Decision

Several such locations have suffered vandalism since the June 24 decision.

In the wake of Friday's decision by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, Catholic churches, pregnancy centers and other pro-life groups have been on heightened alert in response to threats of retaliatory attacks by pro-abortion activists.

Several such locations have suffered vandalism since the June 24 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

In Reston, Virginia, about 16 miles northwest of Arlington, police and fire rescue arrived at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, responding to a call for smoldering mulch June 26.

Authorities at the scene determined that an accelerant was likely used in the fire, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Photos of the graffiti show the words “This won’t stop” written on the church’s sign, and an illegible statement was written on the wall of the church.

Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center in Lynchburg, Virginia, had its windows smashed and was defaced with graffiti the night of June 24-25, Lynchburg police say. Authorities responded to a call of property damage just before 11am June 25, and upon arrival, they discovered the spray paint and broken windows, police say.

Photos of the graffiti shows the words “Jane’s Revenge,” “If abortion aint safe you aint safe,” and another illegible statement.

Police say that security footage shows four masked individuals vandalizing the building. The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 941-9937 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be left online at http://p3tips.com or on the P3 app on a mobile device.

At Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in New Orleans, a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary and a memorial stone for aborted unborn babies was defaced with red paint, Fox 8 reported June 25.

She said she knows others might not share her opinion on abortion. But that doesn’t make it OK to commit crimes>>https://t.co/SYqdUeD7a2 pic.twitter.com/ATaooUoQ0i — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) June 25, 2022





Life Choices, a pro-life pregnancy center in Longmont, Colorado, sustained fire and heavy smoke damage Saturday. The FBI and local police are investigating the fire as suspected arson. Pro-abortion slogans, including the words “If abortions aren't safe neither are you,” were written on the building in black graffiti.

Tree of Life Pregnancy Support Center in Paso Robles, California, had its windows broken and was defaced with anarchist symbols and the initials “JR,” according to CalCoastNews.com. The news outlet reported that “JR” stands for Jane’s Revenge.

Paso Robles police said that the pregnancy center received a letter from Jane's Revenge, according to KSBY. It is unclear whether the letter was received before or after the vandalism. The vandalism is being investigated through surveillance tapes from surrounding businesses, according to KSBY.

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Harlingen, Texas, had three of its statues vandalized over the weekend, according to ValleyCentral.com. Photos of the vandalism show a statue of what appears to be a representaton of the Blessed Virgin Mary toppled over and beheaded. The church said that two statues of angels were stolen, according to the outlet.