FBI Investigates Suspected Arson Attack on Colorado Pregnancy Center

The FBI has joined local police investigating a suspected arson at at pro-life pregnancy center in Longmont, Colorado.

The center, Life Choices, sustained fire and heavy smoke damage, authorities said. The front of the building also was defaced with pro-abortion slogans, including the words, “If abortions aren't safe neither are you,” written in script with black spray paint.

Longmont Public Safety responded to the fire Saturday at 3:17am Mountain Time.

The suspected arson happened in the wake of Friday's decision by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark abortion cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Catholic churches, pregnancy centers and other pro-life groups have been on heightened alert in response to threats of retaliatory attacks by pro-abortion activists.

Courtesy of Longmont Public Safety

According to its website, “Life Choices is a Christ-centered ministry providing education, support, healing, and limited medical services for sexual life choices.”

In a statement, Life Choices Executive Director Kathy Roberts said the center is “devastated and stunned by this frightening act of vandalism," according to media reports.

“What we hope the perpetrators of this act understand is that an attack on Life Choices is ultimately not an attack on a political party or act of,” Roberts continued. “It is an attack on those who walk through our doors every day in need of diapers, pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, clothing, financial and parenting classes, support, and so much more. It is an attack on a place that is supposed to be safe for women, men, and their families.”

Investigators have asked those living between Collyer and Lashley (West and East) and 15th Avenue and 11th Avenue (North and South) to check their surveillance video for any activity in the area between 2:45 and 3:30am. Area residents and businesses can upload a video to Longmont Police Services at: LongmontPD.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/225219.

Longmont Public Safety also requests that anyone who can assist in identifying the individual or individuals responsible to please call (303) 774-3700 and reference Longmont Police Report #22-5219.