Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/third-gop-presidential-debate-candidates-divided-over-15-week-abortion-ban

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Third GOP Presidential Debate: Candidates Divided Over 15-Week Abortion Ban

There was significant disagreement among the candidates on how to approach the abortion issue.

Republican presidential candidates (L-R): Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) are introduced during the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Republican presidential candidates (L-R): Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) are introduced during the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (photo: Alexander Tamargo / Sipa via AP )
Peter Pinedo/CNA Nation

Republican presidential candidates took to the stage Wednesday night to debate on key issues of abortion, the war in Israel, and the economy in the third GOP presidential debate in Miami, Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, participated in the debate, sparring over their positions in several heated moments. Former President Donald Trump refused to participate.

There was significant disagreement among the candidates on how to approach the abortion issue.

Scott was the first to say that he would unequivocally support a 15-week national limit on abortion, saying that he believes such a law would be “in our nation’s best interest.”

“We need a 15-week federal limit,” Scott said. “I would certainly as president have a 15-week national limit. I would not allow states like California, Illinois, or New York to have abortion up until the day of birth.”

“Frankly I think it is unethical and immoral to allow abortions up until the day of birth,” he went on, adding that “we have an opportunity in this nation to stop that reckless behavior from states like California, New York, and Illinois.”

Scott also said that he would introduce a parents' plan that would fund and devote resources to crisis pregnancy centers and adoption. He challenged the other candidates on the stage to support a 15-week national ban, asserting that “three out of four Americans agree with a 15-week limit” and that “Forty-seven out of fifty countries in Europe agree” as well.

Haley, meanwhile, said that though she is “unapologetically pro-life,” she believes that the Dobbs v. Jackson decision that overturned Roe v. Wade put the abortion question in the hands of the people.

“I think you have to be honest with the American people. This is a personal issue for every woman and every man,” Haley said. “As much as I’m pro-life, I don’t judge anyone for being pro-choice and I don’t want them to judge me for being pro-life. So when we’re looking at this there’s some states that are going more on the pro-life side, I welcome that. There’s some states that are going more pro-choice, I wish that wasn’t the case, but the people decided.”

“But when it comes to the federal law, be honest, it's going to take 60 Senate votes, a majority in the House, and a president to sign it,” she said. “So no Republican president can ban abortions any more than a Democrat president can ban these state laws.”

Haley said that Americans should “find consensus” on the abortion issue.

“Let’s agree on how we can ban late-term abortions, let’s make sure we encourage adoptions and good quality adoptions, and let’s make sure we make contraception accessible, let’s make sure that none of these state laws put a woman in jail or give her the death penalty for getting an abortion,” Haley said. “Let’s focus on how to save as many babies as we can and support as many moms as we can and stop the judgment, we don’t need to divide America on this issue anymore.”

Ramaswamy said, “It’s not men’s rights versus women’s rights, it’s about human rights.”

“Speaking as a man, they say men have trouble speaking on this issue, I don’t think we need to be that way,” Ramaswamy said that the “the missing ingredient in this movement,” is “sexual responsibility for men.”

“Men deserve more responsibility so we can tell women, we’re all in this together,” Ramaswamy said.

Christie meanwhile voiced his opinion that abortion should be left to the states. When asked about his position on abortion, DeSantis condemned the Democrat position supporting abortion up until birth.

Pope Francis is seen on a monitor at the Synod on Synodality.

Synod on Synodality Update, and Life on the Ballot (Oct. 21)

The Synod on Synodality assembly now gathered at the Vatican is moving into the closing stretch. The final synod reports are expected next weekend and then in early November this phase of the synod concludes and the Church looks ahead to the next synod assembly set to gather in October 2024. What has emerged so far from the synod discussion? The Register’s Senior Vatican Analyst Edward Pentin joins us with a report on the synod. And then, we turn to national politics in the United States as many states are going to the polls for important matters concerning abortion, women’s health and unborn children. We are joined by the Register’s Washington Correspondent Lauretta Brown.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up