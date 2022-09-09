The Nativity of the Virgin Mary: Filipino Mall Celebrates With Colorful Exhibit

Father Diogo D’Souza, pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish in Quezon City, opened and blessed the exhibit.

The oldest major shopping center in the Philippines is exhibiting more than 50 Marian images to celebrate the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The exhibition “Salamat Maria: Tribute to the Beloved Mother’s Birthday” was inaugurated Sept. 1 and will be open until Sept. 10 at the Ali Mall in Quezon City.

Ali Mall property manager Aileen Ibay said in a Sept. 7 statement: “Together with our partner Marian devotees, we open this exhibit to show the love of our community to Mama Mary in time for the celebration of her birthday.”

“It is our aim to strengthen the fervent faith of mall-goers and ignite devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary,” Ibay said.

Father Diogo D’Souza, pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish in Quezon City, opened and blessed the exhibit.

Ibay noted that on Sept. 8, a working holiday in the Philippines, Masses were scheduled in the chapels of the Gateway Mall, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza shopping centers.

Among the images featured in the exhibition are Nuestra Señora De Las Flores, who is venerated in the Oriental Mindoro province; the replica of the Immaculate Conception of Malabón; and Our Lady of the Abandoned in Manila.

The images of the Blessed Virgin Mary are available for public viewing during mall hours on the lower ground floor.