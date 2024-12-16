Pope Francis to Filipino Community in Spain: The Church ‘Is a Warm and Welcoming Home’

The Immaculate Conception and St. Lorenzo Ruiz Parish was established in 1999 to serve Filipino Catholics living and working in Barcelona.

Pope Francis welcomed members of a Filipino community living in Spain to the Vatican on Monday, reminding them that they have a home in every country where the Catholic Church is present.

“It is a great joy for me to welcome you to the house of St. Peter, to the home of the Church,” the pope shared with the Filipino delegation. “You have wanted to call your mission in Madrid: ‘Tahanan,’ a beautiful word that we can translate as ‘home.’”

Pope Francis meets with members of the Filipino community at the Vatican's Consistory Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Credit: Vatican Media

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the parish of Immaculate Conception and St. Lorenzo Ruiz in Barcelona, Spain, the Holy Father told his listeners: “It is true that the Church wherever we go is a warm and welcoming home for us, and today Peter’s house is that home for you. Welcome!”

Acknowledging the difficulties many migrants face when settling in new countries, the Holy Father told members of the Filipino diaspora living in Spain that Our Lady is close to them and not indifferent to their many needs and concerns.

“It is on these thorns that our Blessed Mother presents herself to us, so that we do not lose hope and are able to face problems, trusting in her protection and shelter,” the Pope shared with the Barcelona parish representatives.

Pope Francis blesses a clergy stole while meeting with members of the Filipino community at the Vatican's Consistory Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Credit: Vatican Media

Turning to the example of St. Lorenzo Ruiz — patron saint of Filipino migrants, youth, and altar servers — the Holy Father said the saint represents a beautiful “integration of cultures” who is also an inspiring role model of faith and mission.

“His family, like that of Cardinal [Luis Antonio] Tagle, had Chinese and Filipino ancestry and, together with the Spanish who gave him faith, they created an excellent mix,” the pope said.

“Finally, upon reaching the land that should have welcomed him, God asked him to bear witness to his faith with the greatest proof of love, giving his life,” he added.

Toward the conclusion of the private audience held in the Apostolic Palace, the Holy Father also expressed his particular regard for Cardinal Tagle, prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

Cardinal Tagle is also a member of several Vatican dicasteries including the Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, and Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

“Let us imitate [Ruiz and Tagle],” the Holy Father said. “Both had to leave their land, but both did so embracing Jesus. Trusting in him, both faced difficulties without ever losing hope and both are examples of a life dedicated to serving God in their brothers.”

“In this way we will be able to build our ‘tahanan,’ that welcoming and warm home that, like a mother, must be our Church. May the Child God bless you and the Holy Virgin keep you always,” he said.