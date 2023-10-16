‘The Chosen’ Announces Season 4 Theatrical Release, New Trailer

A newly debuted trailer for Season Four depicts various biblical scenes including John the Baptist being walked to his execution as well as a depiction of Mary Magdalene peering into an empty tomb.

For the first time, the full season of the hit Christian series The Chosen will be shown exclusively in theaters before its release on streaming services.

The announcement was made in front of more than 3,500 fans gathered at the first-ever “The Chosen Insiders Conference,” which was held in Dallas on Oct. 14–15.

The rollout of Season Four in theaters will begin with a two-week run of episodes 1–3 on Feb. 1, 2024. Episodes 4–6 will follow beginning Feb. 15, and episodes 7–8 beginning Feb. 29. The season will be distributed by Fathom Events in the U.S. and Canada.

After the full-season run in theaters concludes, the fourth season will debut across streaming platforms including the Chosen app as well as broadcast and cable TV.

Last year, viewers were given the opportunity to watch the premiere and finale of Season Three in theaters.

“The Chosen” Season Four poster. Credit: The Chosen

The premiere episodes will also be released in theaters in Latin America, the United Kingdom, Poland, Australia, and New Zealand through various distributors.

“Every time we’ve dipped our toes in the theatrical waters, viewers have overwhelmingly told us they want more,” Dallas Jenkins, the creator and director of The Chosen, said in a press release.

“After seeing the Season Four episodes, we knew we’d be doing our fans a disservice if we denied them the chance to see them all on a big screen with others they can laugh and cry with.”

Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate again with ‘The Chosen’ team to bring fans the entire fourth season to cinemas before it is available elsewhere. It is a testament to the big screen’s power to unite people and have them share in this communal experience.”

A newly debuted trailer for Season Four depicts various biblical scenes including John the Baptist being walked to his execution as well as a depiction of Mary Magdalene peering into an empty tomb.

Originally begun as a crowdfunded project, The Chosen is one of the most-watched shows in the world. It has reached more than 600 million combined episode views and has more than 10 million followers on social media.

It is also on its way to becoming the most-translated series in history, according to its creators; the first three seasons will soon be available in 50 languages with plans to subtitle in more than 600.