St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology in Midst of Major Expansion

The St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology, founded by renowned Scripture scholar and longtime EWTN host Dr. Scott Hahn, is moving into a state-of-the-art, consolidated headquarters building in Steubenville, Ohio, this month.

In an interview with CNA, Hahn said the center’s new 25,000-square-foot building, slated to be blessed and inaugurated on Jan. 25, includes expanded “production studios, offices for our entire staff, a multipurpose conference room that will also accommodate liturgies, conferences for academics and clergy, and a library for research.”

Hahn called the new facilities “a dream come true” that will give the center “the ability to deliver the Gospel to people all around the world.”

Dr. Scott Hahn is the founder and president of the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology, an apostolate dedicated to teaching Catholics to read Scripture from the heart of the Church. Credit: St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology

”We’ve been reaching the world digitally for many years, but our equipment was primitive and our studios weren’t truly soundproof,” Hahn explained. “We did what we could with what we had. But our new studios are state-of-the-art. That means better quality and greater quantity of our video and audio content. That means new sets for hosting visiting authors and speakers,” he added.

Hahn said the new headquarters will also give the center “the ability to hold on-site events, ranging from small-scale talks and Bible studies to full-scale conferences for clergy, scholars, and lay leaders.”

“We’ve already planned our first-ever Scripture conference for deacons for fall 2024, and we’re planning to bring back our popular Scripture conferences for seminarians. We have three annual off-site priest conferences, which are now attracting over 600 priests — but priests also tell us they want smaller gatherings for practical training. All that will now also be possible,” Hahn stated.

Digital Learning Platform

The center’s digital learning platform, known as Emmaus Academy, aims to see “clergy and laity alike share in the experience of the two disciples on Easter Sunday: ‘Did not our hearts burn within us’ as the Scriptures were opened by our risen Lord,” Hahn said.

The Emmaus Academy, he said, “gives Catholics the ability to learn from world-class theologians as if they were right there with them in the classroom.” In addition, the center’s proximity to Franciscan University of Steubenville, where Hahn has taught for more than 30 years as a professor of theology and Scripture, also “gives us access to a wide variety of presenters, and our courses place a particular emphasis on Scripture as it’s encountered in the heart of the Church — the sacred liturgy,” he emphasized.

Founded in 2002, the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology is an independent, nonprofit research and educational institution. According to its website, it “serves clergy and laity, students and scholars with research and study tools — from books and publications to multimedia and online programming.”

Three Decades on EWTN

Hahn has appeared for more than three decades on EWTN programs (Note: EWTN is CNA’s parent company). These include interviews with network foundress Mother Angelica, appearances on The Journey Home, and numerous series such as “The Lamb’s Supper,” “Hope to Die,” and “The Bible and the Sacraments,” many of which are available online at EWTN OnDemand.

A former Presbyterian minister, Hahn chronicled his conversion to the Catholic faith in his 1993 book Rome Sweet Home. He and his wife, Kimberly, are the parents of six children and grandparents of 21.

Hahn is the author of more than 40 books, among which are Understanding the Scriptures, Hail, Holy Queen, and Holy Is His Name. He is also co-founder of the Fellowship of Catholic University Students and the Coming Home Network.