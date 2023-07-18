‘Sound of Freedom’ Makes History at the Box Office

'That is the miracle: That in a world of lies and attacks, the truth makes its way, takes first place, and many lives will be saved thanks to this," filmaker Eduardo Verástegui said.

Sound of Freedom, an anti-human-trafficking film made by Catholic filmmakers Eduardo Verástegui and Alejandro Monteverde and starring Catholic actor Jim Caviezel, continues to top the box office charts.

The film currently sits behind the new Mission Impossible at the No. 2 spot on the box office charts, beating out other expected summer hits, according to Box Office Mojo.

Sound of Freedom was released in theaters across the country on July 4 and had an incredibly successful opening day in which it reached No. 1 at the box office, beating out Disney’s fifth “Indiana Jones” installment and raking in $14.24 million.

The film was originally produced under 20th Century Fox and finished in 2018, but it was dropped after Disney bought the studio. Only after being acquired by Angel Studios, known for its TV show The Chosen, did Sound of Freedom finally make it into theaters.

In over one week, the film increased its weekly gross revenue from $20 million to $27 million, totaling a gross revenue of $85.5 million since its opening.

Additionally, Sound of Freedom made box office history when its revenue increased by 37% from the previous week’s earnings.

Bradon Purdie, head of theatrical distribution for Angel Studios, said in a press release published on July 16: “There have only been 10 wide-release movies in box office history that have had a second-weekend increase greater than 35% over their opening weekend. All of them achieved this milestone during Christmas. Angel Studios is the only studio to accomplish this feat during the summer blockbuster season with Sound of Freedom."

“While the entire summer movie box office lineup is underperforming, our small independent film continues to grow week over week. Driven by millions of fans and supporters, Sound of Freedom has become a national — and soon international — movement for change,” said Jared Geesey, senior vice president of global distribution at Angel Studios.

Sound of Freedom tells the true story of Tim Ballard, a Homeland Security agent who, after rescuing a young boy from traffickers, learns that the boy’s sister is still captive. He quits his job and puts his life at risk as he embarks on a dangerous journey through the Colombian jungle to save the little girl. During the mission, Ballard ends up saving 123 people, 55 of whom are children.

In a June interview with CNA, Caviezel said that Sound of Freedom “is the best film I’ve done since the Passion of the Christ."

Verástegui shared in an interview with ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner, that he sees the movie’s success as a “miracle.” He explained why he believes this is the case.

“Many doors were closed to us over these years; Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and other distribution houses said ‘no, this film is not for us, it’s not good business, nobody is going to see a film about child trafficking,’ they claimed. Faced with these refusals, we had two options: Give up and throw in the towel, or — when it comes to saving lives — don’t give up, keep going and persevere for as long as necessary.”

“And the movement for freedom is already a fact, it’s underway, and it’s growing, growing, growing without stopping; they can’t stop it. That is the miracle: That in a world of lies and attacks, the truth makes its way, takes first place, and many lives will be saved thanks to this. Because in times of universal lies, Orwell said, telling the truth constitutes a revolutionary act,” Verástegui said.