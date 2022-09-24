Pro-Life Volunteer Shot While Going Door-to-Door in Michigan

The 84-year-old woman from Lake Odessa was speaking about Proposal 3, a proposed state constitutional amendment that would advance abortion.

An 84-year-old pro-life volunteer was shot on Sept. 20 while going door-to-door in her community to talk about a ballot measure concerning abortion in Michigan, the group she was volunteering with said.

The woman from Lake Odessa was speaking about Proposal 3, a proposed state constitutional amendment that would advance abortion, according to a Right to Life of Michigan (RLM) press release.

The press release said that the woman was shot in the back-shoulder area while leaving a residence during a heated conversation. The man who shot her was not involved in the conversation, and the pro-life volunteer does not know his identity or motive.

RLM said that the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, is still recovering from her gunshot wound.

Chris Gast, the education coordinator for RLM, told CNA, “She is at home recovering and in good spirits. She should be okay.”

Local news outlet WOOD TV8 reported police as saying that the pro-life volunteer was handing out pamphlets when she was shot, after getting into what police called an “alleged verbal altercation.”

The outlet noted that, after getting shot, the woman drove herself to the Lake Odessa Police Department. From there, she was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

The RLM press release said that the Michigan State Police are investigating the case and will forward the results to the Ionia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story.

