Pope’s Recovery Progresses As Vatican Appoints New Librarian, Polish President Visits

Pope Francis continues to show gradual improvement as he recovers from bilateral pneumonia at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, according to an update provided Friday by Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni.

The pontiff’s health remains stable, and his respiratory function, mobility, and speech have improved.

While still requiring supplemental oxygen, he has been able to reduce the high-flow oxygen therapy during daytime hours with a slight reduction also occurring overnight.

Blood tests conducted Wednesday indicate all hematological parameters are within normal range.

“The Pope’s daily schedule includes physiotherapy sessions, which are helping improve his voice usage, along with periods of prayer, rest, and limited work,” Bruni said.

All dicasteries of the Roman Curia continue to send documents to inform him of ongoing activities.

ACI Stampa, CNA’s Italian-language news partner, reported that Pope Francis concelebrates Mass daily in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta.

As with previous Sundays during his recovery, the Holy See Press Office will release this weekend’s Angelus reflection in writing.

The Holy Father has been informed about the recent earthquake in Myanmar and is praying for the victims.

In a sign that Vatican business continues despite the Pope’s convalescence, the Holy See announced Friday that Pope Francis had appointed Archbishop Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi as the new archivist and librarian of the Holy Roman Church.

Pagazzi, elevated to archbishop of Belcastro in November 2023, previously served as secretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education.

The 58-year-old prelate holds a doctorate in theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University and has taught at numerous theological institutions across Italy.

Polish president meets Cardinal Parolin

In diplomatic developments, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, received Polish President Andrzej Duda in a cordial meeting Friday morning.

Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks with members of the press on March 28, 2025, in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. Credit: Daniel Ibañez/CNA

The talks, which included Monsignor Mirosław Wachowski, undersecretary for Relations with States, took place on the eve of the 20th anniversary of St. John Paul II’s death and near the millennium of the coronation of Poland’s first king, Bolesław Chrobry.

According to the Vatican press office, the Friday discussion covered topics of mutual interest before focusing on international affairs, particularly the ongoing war in Ukraine and broader concerns about European security and peace.

Cardinal Parolin will also be celebrating the anniversary Mass for St. John Paul II on the date of the anniversary, April 2.

No decisions have been announced regarding the Pope’s participation in upcoming Easter celebrations or the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis. The next official update on the pope’s condition is expected Tuesday morning.