Pope Francis Warns Against Gossip, Celebrates Family Life in Vatican Christmas Messages

Pope Francis delivered two Christmas messages at the Vatican on Saturday, warning against gossip’s “destructive effects” while celebrating the importance of family life and humble service.

“An ecclesial community lives in joyful and fraternal harmony to the extent that its members walk in the way of humility, refusing to think and speak ill of one another,” the Pope said in his annual Christmas address to the Roman Curia on Dec. 21.

The Pope warned that gossip “damages social bonds, poisons hearts, and leads nowhere,” as he addressed cardinals and senior Vatican officials. He urged them to practice self-accusation rather than accusation of others, drawing on the teachings of early Christian spiritual masters.

The Vatican announced late Saturday that due to inclement weather and cold symptoms that manifested in recent days, Pope Francis will lead the Sunday Angelus prayer from the chapel of Casa Santa Marta rather than the usual Apostolic Palace window, also in view of next week's commitments.

Pope Francis speaks during the annual Christmas gathering with employees in the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall on Dec. 22, 2024. Credit: Vatican Media

Before beginning his reflection on Dec. 21, the pontiff addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, deploring suffering and “cruelty.”

Praying together during Christmas season

In a separate address to Vatican employees and their families, the Pope compared Vatican City to “a large beehive” bustling with activity in its streets, courtyards, corridors and offices. He thanked those working and unable to attend the gathering but made it possible.

The Pope emphasized the theological virtue of humility, connecting it to the mystery of the Incarnation and particularly the Lord’s birth. He encouraged Vatican workers to see their daily tasks as participating in “the hidden Nazareths of your particular tasks” that help bring humanity to Christ.

Speaking to employees and their families gathered in the Paul VI Hall, Francis stressed the importance of family life, particularly urging attention to grandparents. “Do you visit your grandparents? Are your grandparents living in the family, or do they live in a retirement home without anyone visiting them?” the pope asked.

Pope Francis greets children of Vatican employees during the annual Christmas gathering in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, Dec. 21, 2024. Credit: Vatican Media

He encouraged families to pray together during the Christmas season, particularly before the Nativity scene. “Without prayer one does not go forward, not even in the family,” Francis said. “Teach your children to pray.”

The Pope described the Roman Curia as a “workshop” where various roles contribute to spreading God’s blessings throughout the world. He emphasized that humble service reflects “the way of God Himself, who in Jesus condescends to share in our human condition.”