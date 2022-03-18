Pope Francis to Invite All Catholic Bishops Around the World to Join Him in Consecrating Russia and Ukraine

Pope Francis will lead an Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on the Feast of the Annunciation, Mar. 25, at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

VATICAN CITY — In a letter sent urgently on Mar. 17 to all U.S. bishops, the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, revealed that Pope Francis intends to invite all Catholic bishops and priests around the world to join the Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The letter, sent by Reverend Michael J.K. Fuller, General Secretary of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and signed by Archbishop Pierre, reveals that “(t)he Holy Father intends to invite each Bishop, or equivalent in law, together with his priests, to join in this act of consecration, if possible, at an hour corresponding to 5:00 pm Rome time.”

“In the coming days,” adds the letter, “the Holy Father will address a letter of invitation to the Bishops, enclosing the text of the Prayer of Consecration in the various languages."

The Pontifical Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, will preside over the act of consecration at the same time in Fatima, Portugal.

The Apostolic Nuncio’s letter also revealed that a letter of invitation is being extended to the members of the diplomatic corps in Washington, D.C. to attend a Mass offered by Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception at 12 noon on Friday, Mar. 25.