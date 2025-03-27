Pope Francis’ Pandemic Prayer 5 Years Later: ‘Why Are You Afraid? Have You No Faith?’

Before an empty and rain-covered St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis held Eucharistic adoration and gave a blessing, praying for the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pope Francis’ historic Statio Orbis blessing during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic remains relevant for the Church as it did five years ago. Before an empty and rain-covered St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis held Eucharistic adoration and gave an extraordinary urbi et orbi blessing, praying for the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Holy Hour on March 27, 2020, included a reading from the Gospel and a meditation by Pope Francis, who spoke about faith and trust in God during a time when people fear for their lives, as did the disciples when their boat was caught in a violent storm.

Pope Francis gives a blessing with the monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament from the entrance of St. Peter’s Basilica on March 27, 2020. | Vatican Media

During the special moment of prayer on March 27, 2020, the Holy Father spoke about faith amid crisis — “Why are you afraid? Have you no faith?”

These powerful words were a papal refrain throughout his 2020 address before an empty St. Peter’s Square.

“‘Why are you afraid? Have you no faith?’ Lord, your word this evening strikes us and regards us, all of us. In this world, that you love more than we do, we have gone ahead at breakneck speed, feeling powerful and able to do anything. Greedy for profit, we let ourselves get caught up in things and lured away by haste,” he prayed.

Pope Francis implored people to believe in God’s presence during the time of COVID-19 when he spoke of Jesus’ reaction to the cry of the disciples: “Teacher, do you not care if we perish?” recorded in Chapter 4 of St. Mark’s Gospel.

Pope Francis speaks in an empty St. Peter's Square, March 27, 2020. | Vatican Media

The pandemic’s impact on the life of the Church is yet to be fully researched and understood.

Recent studies from around the world suggest a decline in Church attendance in some regions. A new Pew study shows thousands of people have chosen to leave behind the religion of their childhood in some of the traditionally Catholic countries such as Italy and Spain.

At the same time, the study acknowledges the report’s figures “are not necessarily representative of the entire world’s population.”

While religious belief and practice may seem to be weakening in some parts of the world, the Holy Father’s prayer five years ago can still resonate with millions of people of faith who trust and hope in God’s presence in times of world suffering and hardship.

According to the Vatican’s 2025 Annuario Pontificio, the Catholic Church has grown worldwide after the COVID-19 pandemic, with the highest growth recorded in Africa.

Pope Francis venerates the miraculous crucifix of San Marcello al Corso in St. Peter's Square on March 27, 2020. | Vatican Media

Between 2022 and 2023, the global Catholic population has grown from approximately 1.39 billion Catholics to 1.406 billion in the last two years. In Africa alone, the Catholic population increased by 3.31%, from 272 million in 2022 to 281 million in 2023.

As Pope Francis said on this day five years ago: “You ask us not to be afraid. Yet our faith is weak and we are fearful. But you, Lord, will not leave us at the mercy of the storm. Tell us again: ‘Do not be afraid’ (Matthew 28:5). And we, together with Peter, ‘cast all our anxieties onto you, for you care about us’ ( 1 Peter 5:7).”