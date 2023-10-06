Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-offers-prayers-to-victims-of-deadly-bus-crash-in-venice-italy

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pope Francis Offers Prayers to Victims of Deadly Bus Crash in Venice, Italy

Pope Francis this week extended his condolences.

Pope Francis prays.
Pope Francis prays. (photo: National Catholic Register / Vatican Media)
Daniel Payne/CNA Vatican

Pope Francis this week extended his condolences and prayers for the victims of a deadly bus crash in Venice, Italy, the Vatican said in a bulletin on Thursday.

The Holy See Press Office said in a release that the Holy Father had dispatched a “telegram of condolence” to those who had been affected by the Tuesday crash, which occurred when a bus ran off an overpass in the Venetian borough of Mestre.

Authorities reported that the bus broke out in flames after crashing. At least 21 people were reported dead by Friday morning, with nearly as many injured.

In the telegram, addressed to Patriarch of Venice Francesco Moraglia, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that “having learned of the serious road accident that occurred in Mestre, in which several people lost their lives, including children,” Francis asked Patriarch Moraglia “to convey his affectionate proximity to the families of those who died so tragically.”

The Pope “assur[ed] them of a special prayer for their repose,” Cardinal Parolin said, “and as he implores the consolation of faith for the relatives, he invokes from the Lord prompt healing for the injured and sends his heartfelt paternal apostolic blessing.”

The cause of the crash was as of Friday morning still unclear. Luca Zaia, the president of the Veneto region of Italy of which Venice is the capital, told the state-owned Radiotelevisione Italiana that it was “difficult to understand how it happened.”

“The bus was new and electric, and that street wasn’t particularly problematic,” Zaia told RAI.

The president said elsewhere that authorities were assuming the bus driver had “fallen ill” before the crash, according to Reuters.

The bus was reportedly carrying foreign tourists to a camping site.

Candles and a Mary statue are placed on the beach near where search-and-rescue operations continue at the site of the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 25 in Surfside, Florida. Search-and-rescue efforts continue with crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Pope Francis offered his prayers to the affected community on June 26.

Pope Francis Prays for Victims of Florida Condo Collapse

Pope Francis ‘offers heartfelt prayer that Almighty God will grant eternal peace to those who have died, comfort to those who mourn their loss, and strength to all those affected by this immense tragedy,’ the Vatican stated. Catholics are among the missing.

Matt Hadro/CNA Vatican

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up