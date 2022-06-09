Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-mourns-order-of-malta-leader-fra-marco-luzzago

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pope Francis Mourns Order of Malta Leader Fra’ Marco Luzzago

The Pope offered his condolences in a telegram to Cardinal Silvano Maria Tomasi, the Pope’s special delegate to the Order of Malta.

Pope Francis meets with the Order of Malta's Fra' Marco Luzzago on June 25, 2021.
Pope Francis meets with the Order of Malta's Fra' Marco Luzzago on June 25, 2021. (photo: Vatican Media / VM)
CNA Staff Vatican

VATICAN CITY — In a condolence message on Wednesday, Pope Francis praised the “luminous Christian witness” of Order of Malta leader Fra’ Marco Luzzago.

Fra' Luzzago, who had overseen the 1,000-year-old institution since 2020, died on June 7 after a sudden illness.

The Pope offered his condolences in a telegram to Cardinal Silvano Maria Tomasi, the Pope’s special delegate to the Order of Malta.

The telegram said: “Spiritually sharing in the grief at the sudden passing of His Excellency Fra’ Marco Luzzago, Lieutenant of the Grand Master, I wish to offer my condolences to his family and to the entire order and, in remembering his commitment generously lavished in the performance of his high office in the service of this institution, as well as his love for the Church and luminous Christian witness, I invoke eternal peace for him and from my heart impart my blessing to you ... to the interim Lieutenant Fra’ Ruy Gonçalo do Valle Peixoto de Villas-Boas, to the Grand Magistry, and to all the members of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.”

Fra' Luzzago died at the age of 71 at Villa Ciccolini in the Italian province of Macerata.

The Italian medical doctor, who was related to Pope Paul VI, was elected as Lieutenant of the Grand Master on Nov. 8, 2020.

He was expected to serve for a one-year term ahead of the election of a new Grand Master of the order, a position traditionally held for life.

But his term was extended by Pope Francis amid a push to conclude a years-long process of constitutional reform.

Fra’ Ruy Gonçalo do Valle Peixoto de Villas-Boas, the order’s Grand Commander since 2019, will oversee the organization until the election of a new leader.

The Order of Malta is headed by a Grand Master who oversees the order with the help of a body called the Sovereign Council.

What is the Order of Malta?

The order is unique in that, while it has no territory, it is a sovereign entity under international law – with its own passports, diplomatic relationships, and permanent observer status at the United Nations.

CNA Staff World

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up