Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-greets-orphans-and-refugees-in-indonesia

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pope Francis Greets Orphans and Refugees in Indonesia

Another of his routines, now considered a tradition, is to meet migrants, refugees or homeless people both before setting out on a journey and also upon arriving at his destination.

Pope Francis at the apostolic nunciature in Jakarta with refugee children.
Pope Francis at the apostolic nunciature in Jakarta with refugee children. (photo: Credit: Vatican Media / Vatican Media)
Almudena Martínez-Bordiú/ACI Prensa/CNA World

Pope Francis has established certain habits over the years that have become beautiful traditions.

One example is his custom of praying before the image of Our Lady Protection of the Roman People (Salus Populi Romani) in St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome before and after each apostolic journey.

Another of his routines, now considered a tradition, is to meet migrants, refugees or homeless people both before setting out on a journey and also upon arriving at his destination.

On Sept. 2, just before embarking on the longest and most difficult journey of his pontificate to Southeast Asia and Oceania, he received about 15 homeless people at St. Martha House accompanied by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, pontifical almoner.

On Tuesday, upon arriving at the apostolic nunciature in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, he was welcomed by a group of refugees.

Children being raised by Dominican nuns welcome the Holy Father in traditional dress. Credit: Vatican Media
Children being raised by Dominican nuns welcome the Holy Father in traditional dress. Credit: Vatican Media

According to the Holy See Press Office, these were people taken in by the Jesuit Refugee Service, among whom were orphaned children raised by Dominican nuns.

Pope Francis also greeted elderly and homeless people served by the Sant’Egidio Community of Indonesia.

Following a 13-hour flight, Pope Francis landed in Jakarta, the first destination of an 11-day trip in which he will also visit Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore.

He will begin a full schedule in the country on Sept. 4,  with a ceremony at the presidential palace.

In the Indonesian capital, where he will remain until Sept. 6, he will also meet with the authorities, bishops and religious, participate in an interfaith meeting at the Istiqlal Mosque, as well as celebrate a Mass in the city stadium.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.

President

Trinity High School is seeking a charismatic, visionary leader to serve as the President of Trinity High School and the Trinity High School Foundation, implementing and managing the mission, vision, and traditions of Trinity. The President will create and implement the vision and direction of both the school and the foundation, spending roughly 60% of time on school operations with the remaining time focused on growing the foundation.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up