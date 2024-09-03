Pope Francis Greets Orphans and Refugees in Indonesia

Pope Francis has established certain habits over the years that have become beautiful traditions.

One example is his custom of praying before the image of Our Lady Protection of the Roman People (Salus Populi Romani) in St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome before and after each apostolic journey.

Another of his routines, now considered a tradition, is to meet migrants, refugees or homeless people both before setting out on a journey and also upon arriving at his destination.

On Sept. 2, just before embarking on the longest and most difficult journey of his pontificate to Southeast Asia and Oceania, he received about 15 homeless people at St. Martha House accompanied by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, pontifical almoner.

On Tuesday, upon arriving at the apostolic nunciature in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, he was welcomed by a group of refugees.

Children being raised by Dominican nuns welcome the Holy Father in traditional dress. Credit: Vatican Media

According to the Holy See Press Office, these were people taken in by the Jesuit Refugee Service, among whom were orphaned children raised by Dominican nuns.

Pope Francis also greeted elderly and homeless people served by the Sant’Egidio Community of Indonesia.

Following a 13-hour flight, Pope Francis landed in Jakarta, the first destination of an 11-day trip in which he will also visit Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore.

He will begin a full schedule in the country on Sept. 4, with a ceremony at the presidential palace.

In the Indonesian capital, where he will remain until Sept. 6, he will also meet with the authorities, bishops and religious, participate in an interfaith meeting at the Istiqlal Mosque, as well as celebrate a Mass in the city stadium.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.