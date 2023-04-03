Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-extends-time-to-appeal-dismissal-from-consecrated-life

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pope Francis Extends Time to Appeal Dismissal From Consecrated Life

Pope Francis changed canon 700 in the Code of Canon Law to give a person 30 days to lodge an appeal from the day of receiving the notification of the decree of dismissal. It formerly gave 10 days.

Pope Francis greets religious sisters at the end of his general audience on Aug. 10, 2022.
Pope Francis greets religious sisters at the end of his general audience on Aug. 10, 2022. (photo: Vatican Media)
Hannah Brockhaus/CNA Vatican

Pope Francis amended canon law on Monday to give members of institutes of consecrated life more time to appeal a dismissal.

The April 3 motu proprio changed norms in the law of the Latin Church and the Eastern Churches.

The Pope said that the current time periods stipulated for appeal of a dismissal from consecrated life “cannot be said to be congruent with the protection of the rights of the person.”

“A less restrictive mode of the terms of transmission of the appeal would allow the person concerned to be able to better evaluate the charges against him, as well as to be able to use more appropriate modes of communication,” he added.

Pope Francis changed canon 700 in the Code of Canon Law to give a person 30 days to lodge an appeal from the day of receiving the notification of the decree of dismissal. It formerly gave 10 days.

There is also no need to request in writing the revocation or correction of the decree, the motu proprio said.

The equivalent law in the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches, canon 500 paragraph 2, has been changed from 15 days to 30.

The amendments enter into force on May 7.

In the motu proprio’s preamble, Pope Francis cited the 1983 commentary on the Acta Apostolicae Sedis, which says, “expedit ut iura personarum apte definiantur atque in tuto ponantur,” or in English, “it is expedient that the rights of persons may be properly defined and secured.”

“This was the sixth general principle that the Synod of Bishops, in October 1967, approved for the revision of the Code of Canon Law and which still remains valid today,” the pope said. 

The principle, he added, recognizes “in the safeguarding and protection of subjective rights, a privileged place in the Church’s legal system.”

The safeguarding of a person’s rights becomes especially relevant “in the most delicate events of ecclesial living,” he said, such as a person’s juridical status as a consecrated.

LyLena Estabine, a junior at Harvard University, is in the OCIA program at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and plans to join the Church at the Easter Vigil on April 8.

Harvard Student Finds Her Answers in the Catholic Church

The Church’s teaching on Mary and the Eucharist were the two biggest hurdles for 21-year-old LyLena Estabine in accepting the Catholic faith. Ahead of her full entrance into the Catholic Church, Estabine, who is also consecrated to Mary, said she expects to shed tears when receiving Holy Communion for the first time.

Joe Bukuras/CNA Features

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up