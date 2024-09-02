Pope Francis Begins Historic Apostolic Journey to Southeast Asia and Oceania

On Sept. 3, the Holy Father will first land in Jakarta, Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, to promote religious harmony and interfaith dialogue between Christians and Muslims in the country.

Pope Francis departed Rome on Monday to commence his 45th apostolic journey, one that will take him to Southeast Asia and Oceania over the course of nearly two weeks.

During his 11-day journey – the longest trip of his papacy to date – the 87-year-old pontiff will visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste (East Timor) and Singapore from Sept. 2-13.

Prior to commencing his trip, the Pope paid a visit to Salus Populi Romani (the Byzantine icon depicting the Blessed Virgin as the health and protector of the Roman people) at the Basilica of St. Mary Major on Sunday to entrust his journey to the Mother of God.

On Sept. 3, the Holy Father will first land in Jakarta, Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, to promote religious harmony and interfaith dialogue between Christians and Muslims in the country.

During his visit the Pope will meet with Catholic bishops, priests, religious brothers and sisters, seminarians and catechists at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in the Archdiocese of Jakarta.

Francis will also meet with the country’s President Joko Widodo on Sept. 4 and deliver a speech to political leaders at the Istana Merdeka Presidential Palace.

The Holy Father will also participate in an interreligious meeting at Istiqlal Mosque, the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, located directly opposite the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption.

Following Indonesia, the pope will travel to Port Moresby, the capital city of Papua New Guinea, on Sept. 6. Approximately 4 million Catholics live in the country, representing the largest denomination in the majority-Christian nation.

The Pope will meet with the country’s civil and religious leaders as well as visit a number of communities involved with Catholic ministries aimed at promoting the spiritual and social welfare for the people of the Oceania nation.

The motto chosen by the bishops of Papua New Guinea for Pope Francis’ apostolic visit – the second papal visit in the country’s young history – is “Pray,” inspired by the passage in the Gospel of Luke “Lord, teach us to pray” (Lk 11:1).

From Sept. 9-11, the Holy Father will visit Timor-Leste (East Timor) and meet with Catholic leaders and faithful at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in the country’s capital, Dili. The Holy Father will also meet with the country’s leaders and deliver a speech at the Presidential Palace.

The pontiff will also preside over Mass in Esplanade of Tasitolu which is expected to attract the attendance of thousands of Catholics from around the country.

Pope Francis’ visit will mark the first visit by a pontiff to the 97%-majority Catholic country.

Singapore is the last country in the pope’s itinerary of his apostolic journey to Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Between Sept. 11-13, Pope Francis will meet with both civil and religious leaders in the Asian city-nation before presiding over the Holy Mass at the National Stadium.

The elderly, sick and the youth are a priority for the Holy Father in his first visit to Singapore.

He will visit residents of Saint Theresa’s Home, a nursing home founded by the Little Sisters of the Poor in 1935, as well as participate in a youth-led interreligious meeting at Catholic Junior College before returning to Rome at the conclusion of the journey.

On Monday, meanwhile, Vatican News reported that Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin would not be leaving with the pope on his Monday flight due to the death of the prelate's mother, Ada, who died on Aug. 31.

Cardinal Parolin will celebrate the funeral of his mother in Schiavon, in the Italian province of Vicenza, on Sept. 3.