Pope Francis Appoints New Auxiliary Bishop Known for ‘Priestly Heart’ to St. Paul-Minneapolis

Pope Francis on Thursday appointed Father Kevin Kenney as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

The bishop-elect, born and raised in Minneapolis, currently serves as parish priest of St. Olaf Parish as well as administrator of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Parish within the archdiocese.

In an interview with The Catholic Spirit, the official news service of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, Father Kenney said he was only informed of the Holy Father’s desire to appoint him bishop late last month and is grateful to continue his work as a “missionary” of Jesus Christ.

“Every time I now pass a picture of Pope Francis, I thank him for the new and blessed adventure that is ahead,” the 64-year-old bishop-elect said.

“I thought to myself, ‘I began as a missionary and now I will end as a missionary, going into the world in a new way, to proclaim and live the good news of Jesus Christ.”

Father Kenney’s missionary spirit was forged when he moved to Chicago to join the Claretian Missionaries, a religious community of priests and brothers founded by St. Anthony Marie Claret. He served as a lay volunteer and volunteer director with the community in the 1980s.

It was during his years of service and spiritual formation with the Claretian Missionaries in Chicago that Father Kenney discerned his call to be a missionary in his home diocese. According to The Catholic Spirit he entered formation with the Claretians and studied at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.

After five years in formation, he discerned that he was called to diocesan priesthood, entered the St. Paul Seminary, and was ordained a priest of the archdiocese in 1994.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis said Pope Francis has chosen “such a fine pastor” and looks forward to working more closely with Kenney.

“I am grateful that the Holy Father has recognized in Bishop-elect Kenney the same exceptionally compassionate priestly heart that I have come to know in the nine years that I have been serving here [in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis],” Hebda said in a statement.

The Archbishop added that Kenney, also known as “RevKev” in St. Olaf’s Parish, has vast experience and is popular with the Latino community. According to The Catholic Spirit, Kenney served as vicar for Latino Ministry in St. Paul and Minneapolis from 2010 to 2018.

This morning, Hebda introduced the new bishop-elect to the local faithful at the Archdiocesan Catholic Center in St. Paul. Kenney emphasized the importance of welcoming everyone at church, even the homeless.

He said that when he first arrived at St. Olaf, there were security guards at the church doors.

“I realized, as I was taken back by it, everyone is, especially the homeless, especially those who are suffering in one way or another in their life,” he said.

Father Kenney said that the homeless population had been “riled up,” but when the security guards were no longer there, he said, the tension immediately dropped.

“People need to be respected for who they are. A simple hello, a simple good morning, a simple smile,” he said. “As they came through the door, they left then everything outside to have a place where they could come to feel safe, to use the restroom, to get a drink of water, to get some clothes, food, whatever it is that we could offer, and to appreciate them and acknowledge them, and not just to brush them off and to pretend they weren’t there, but to be able to keep our doors open to welcome them.”