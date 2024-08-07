Pope Francis: ‘All Things Are Possible’ When We Invite God Into Our Lives

The Holy Father encouraged his listeners to imitate the faith of Mary, who listened to God and invited the Holy Spirit into her life.

Pope Francis held his first general audience after a monthlong summer break Wednesday, reminding pilgrims gathered in Paul VI Hall that, as the Gospel of Luke emphasizes, “with God all things are possible” when we invite Jesus into our lives as the Virgin Mary did.

The Holy Father’s reflections marked his fifth catechesis on the theme “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit Guides the People of God toward Jesus Our Hope.”

The Holy Father encouraged his listeners to imitate the faith of Mary, who listened to God and invited the Holy Spirit into her life.

Pope Francis greets pilgrims at his Wednesday general audience on Aug. 7, 2024. Credit: Vatican Media

“How is it possible to proclaim Jesus Christ and his salvation to a world that seems to only seek well-being in this world?” the Holy Father asked.

“‘With God nothing will be impossible,’” he repeated. “If we believe this, we will perform miracles. With God nothing will be impossible.”

At one point, activists from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), donned in shirts and waving banners that read “stop blessing corridas” and “la corrida e peccato” (“bullfighting is a sin”), temporarily interrupted the catechesis.

An activist from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) holds a sign that reads “la corrida e peccato” (“bullfighting is a sin”), temporarily interrupted Pope Francis’ catechesis during his Wednesday general audience on Aug. 7, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibañez/CNA

During his address, the Holy Father said the incarnation of Jesus Christ is a historical fact central to the Catholic faith.

“The Church took up this revealed fact and very soon positioned it at the heart of her symbol of faith,” the Pope said.

Pope Francis added that the Nicene Creed, which is recited during Mass, is also an “ecumenical fact of faith” as all Christians share the same belief on the divinity and humanity of Jesus Christ.

“In the Ecumenical Council of Constantinople, in 381 — which defined the divinity of the Holy Spirit — this article enters into the formula of the creed, which is indeed referred to as the Niceno-Constantinopolitan Creed. It affirms that the Son of God was incarnate of the Holy Spirit and the Virgin Mary, and was made man,” the pope explained.

Pope Francis greets pilgrims at his Wednesday general audience on Aug. 7, 2024. Credit: Vatican Media

Throughout the meeting, several pilgrims waved country flags as well as fans as they tried to keep cool during the hourlong midsummer indoor papal audience.

After his catechesis on the incarnation of Jesus the Holy Father urged those present to meditate upon the Gospel accounts of the feast days of the Transfiguration (Aug. 6) and the Assumption (Aug. 15).

The Pope also asked for prayers for peace on behalf of those suffering conflict and violence in the Middle East, Ukraine, Myanmar, and Pakistan.