Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-emeritus-benedict-xvi-will-join-in-the-consecration-of-russia-and-ukraine

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Will Join in the Consecration of Russia and Ukraine

Pope Francis agreed to conduct the consecration of the two countries in response to an urgent request from the Latin rite bishops of Ukraine.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in a 2021 file photo.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in a 2021 file photo. (photo: Courtesy photo / Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI Foundation)
CNA Staff Vatican

VATICAN CITY — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will join with Pope Francis and the bishops of the world in praying for the consecration of Russia and Ukraine on March 25.

He will do so privately, however, and will not be present at the consecration ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica.

CNA Deutch, CNA’s German-language sister news agency, confirmed those details Sunday with the retired pope’s personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein.

"Of course, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will join Pope Francis' call in prayer with regard to the consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” Archbishop Gänswein wrote in an email to the news agency.

Pope Francis agreed to conduct the consecration of the two countries in response to an urgent request from the Latin rite bishops of Ukraine. The Vatican has since confirmed a March 17 CNA report that the Pope has asked all bishops of the world to join him in the consecration.

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg, offers Mass at the International Eucharistic Congress Sept. 15 in Budapest.

Edward Pentin on Benedict XVI and Jonathan Liedl on Cardinal Hollerich (Feb. 12)

The Church in German was the focus of many Catholic news headlines this week as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI responded to a report that faulted his handling of sexual abuse cases when he led the Archdiocese of Munich. Register reporter Edward Pentin brings us the story from Rome. Then we turn to another controversy that erupted in a German news interview with Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, relator general of the Synod on Synodality, that seems to undermine the integrity of Catholic doctrine. Register senior editor Jonathan Liedl brings us analysis of that story.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up