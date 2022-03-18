Support the register

Top: “Sacred Heart and Immaculate Heart,” Spitalkirche Heilig Geist, 1719. Bottom, L to R: St. Philip Neri (Sebastiano Conca); St. Isidore the Farmer (Esteban March); St. Francis Xavier (Joaquín Sorolla); St. Teresa of Avila (Antonio Palomino); St. Ignatius of Loyola (Domenichino)
Top: "Sacred Heart and Immaculate Heart," Spitalkirche Heilig Geist, 1719. Bottom, L to R: St. Philip Neri (Sebastiano Conca); St. Isidore the Farmer (Esteban March); St. Francis Xavier (Joaquín Sorolla); St. Teresa of Avila (Antonio Palomino); St. Ignatius of Loyola (Domenichino)

Consecration of Russia and Ukraine, Five Saints of 1622, and Religious Freedom (March 19)

Pope Francis has announced he will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Blessed Mother on March 25. What’s the significance and historical context of this consecration? Register columnist Father Raymond De Souza has the answer. Plus Father Raymond give insights into the greatest canonization ever when five holy companions were canonized 400 years ago on March 12, 1622 — what’s the relevance today? Also, Andrea Picciotti-Bayer another give us some updates on practical matters for Catholics — that is the freedom to practice our faith. The host of Religious Freedom Matters tells how school choice in education relates to our faith and our liberty. Consecration of Russia and Ukraine, Five Saints of 1622, and Religious Freedom (March 19)

