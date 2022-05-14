Pilgrims Honor Mary in St. Peter’s Basilica

On Wednesdays during the month of May, pilgrims can gather in St. Peter’s Basilica for a prayer service honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary.

On May 11, the prayer began at the entrance of the basilica, in front of the holy door, and was followed by a procession through the basilica, stopping at images of the Virgin Mary.

The Marian artistic works in the basilica include Michelangelo’s sculpture of the Pietà, the ancient image of Mater Ecclesiae (Mother of the Church), a small painting of Mater Peregrinorum (Pilgrim’s Mother), and large mosaics of the Assumption of Mary Into Heaven and the Presentation of Mary.

The prayer service highlighted Marian images and ended with Mass. (Photo: Daniel Ibanez)





Mass at the altar of the Chair of St. Peter concluded the prayer service.