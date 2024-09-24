Pediatric Association Accused of ‘Deceptive’ Claims in Favor of Cross-Sex Treatments for Minors

According to the attorneys general who signed on to the letter the claim that puberty blockers for children are reversible 'is misleading and deceptive and requires immediate retraction and correction.'

Twenty U.S. state attorneys general, led by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, are accusing the nation’s largest professional association of pediatricians of issuing “misleading and deceptive” guidance to doctors and parents in support of cross-sex treatments and surgeries for children.

Sent on Tuesday, the eight-page-long letter criticizes the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for renewing its 2018 policy statement in support of cross-sex treatments for children.

“When it comes to treating children diagnosed with gender dysphoria, the AAP has abandoned its commitment to sound medical judgment,” the letter claims.

In particular, the attorneys general, all Republican, assert that the AAP’s promotion of hormonal puberty blockers as a “reversible” treatment for children suffering from gender dysphoria violates state consumer-protection laws.

According to the attorneys general who signed on to the letter the claim that puberty blockers for children are reversible “is misleading and deceptive and requires immediate retraction and correction.”

“The AAP continues to authoritatively declare that puberty blockers are ‘reversible.’ That claim is scientifically unsupported and contradicts what is medically known,” the attorneys general contend, adding that “because providers rely on the AAP when they make treatment decisions, parents and their children are harmed by the AAP’s misleading and deceptive claim.”

“The AAP has said that it plans to undertake a ‘systematic review of the evidence’ regarding using puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical interventions to treat minors with gender dysphoria,” the attorneys general indicate. “The undersigned applaud any effort that scrutinizes the safety and efficacy of these novel and risk-laden treatments. But whatever the status of that ‘systematic review,’ the AAP continues to mislead and deceive consumers by maintaining its claim that puberty blockers are ‘reversible.’”

Full-Scale Investigation

In addition to a retraction and correction, the attorneys general are requesting the AAP explain its review process for the 2018 policy statement as well as evidence to support its claims that puberty blockers are suitable and reversible treatments for children suffering from gender dysphoria.

Notably, the state attorneys general are also demanding that the AAP turn over all its guidance to pediatricians and parents regarding gender dysphoria and suicide. The letter also requests that the AAP turn over all its communications with the Biden administration regarding its 2018 policy statement as well as any communications regarding cross-sex hormonal treatments and transgender care.

“It is shameful the most basic tenet of medicine — do no harm — has been abandoned by professional associations when politically pressured,” Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador said. Credit: AP Photo/Kyle Green, File

The letter gave the AAP a deadline to submit written responses by Oct. 8.

In a statement shared with CNA by the Idaho attorney general’s office on Tuesday, Labrador said: “It is shameful the most basic tenet of medicine — do no harm — has been abandoned by professional associations when politically pressured.”

“Parents should be able to trust that a doctor’s medical guidance isn’t just the latest talking point from a dangerous and discredited activist agenda,” Labrador said. “These organizations are sacrificing the health and well-being of children with medically unproven treatments that leave a wake of permanent damage.”

The other attorneys general who signed onto the letter included the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Warren Petersen, president of the Arizona Senate, and Ben Toma, speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, also signed onto the letter.