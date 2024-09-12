Opus Dei Prelate Asks Prayers for New Statutes and to Share ‘the Fire of the Lord’

The prelate of Opus Dei, Monsignor Fernando Ocáriz, renewed his request for prayer for the new statutes of “the Work,” as its members call this institution of the Catholic Church, and encouraged them to share “the fire of the Lord” with others.

“As I have already told you, in the upcoming days there will be a new meeting of the experts who are studying the possible changes to the statutes of the Work. Let us continue to accompany this work with our prayer,” Ocáriz said in a message shared Sept. 11 on the organization’s website.

In July 2022, Pope Francis ordered a reform of Opus Dei, which has as its center the drafting of new statutes, a work the prelature is carrying out in coordination with the Vatican in a climate of dialogue and trust, as previously noted by Msgr. Ocáriz.

‘Bringing the Fire of the Lord to All Souls’

In today’s text, Opus Dei’s leader offers a reflection on one of the seven words that Jesus spoke when he was on the cross — “I thirst” (Jn 19:28) — in anticipation of the Sept. 14 feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

Msgr. Ocáriz posed some questions: “Do I have that same thirst? Do I share in the fire that burns in his heart? Am I consumed by zeal for souls wherever I am? Do I fearlessly strive to enkindle the people I meet, through my prayer and atonement, through my sincere friendship?”

“We can remember, with St. Josemaría, that our mission is to bring to all souls — in the midst of the world — the fire of the Lord that we harbor in our hearts,” the text continued, recalling what the founder of Opus Dei said at the beginning of his well-known book The Way.

“To shine forth, wipe out, set aflame. Phrases that will become an ever-increasing reality in our lives to the extent that we contemplate the wounded heart of Jesus and, by the power of the Holy Spirit, we are set aflame by that same fire,” Msgr. Ocáriz continued, exhorting members to illuminate “intellects with clear doctrine, to erase the filth of sin with our own expiation, to enkindle hearts with love.”

“The holy cross speaks to all of us. Let us not be afraid of love, of giving life in abundance, even if it seems that we are losing our lives, because that is not the case. Let us not be afraid to make Christ known through our lives, whom so many souls are seeking thirstily, often without knowing it,” the prelate counseled.

After encouraging Opus Dei members to walk alongside the Virgin Mary, the prelate of Opus Dei finally encouraged his readers that the experience of suffering “may enkindle in us ever more strongly the light of faith, the assurance of hope, and the fire of charity, and along with them, joy. Yes, also joy in the cross.”