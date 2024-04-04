Oldest Man in the World Dead in 114; Prayed the Rosary Twice Daily

Born on May 27, 1909, in Venezuela, Mora was the ninth child of 10 born to Eutiquio del Rosario Pérez Mora and Edelmira Mora.

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, a twice-daily prayer of the Rosary who at his death was the confirmed oldest man in the world, died on April 2, just weeks before his 115th birthday.

Mora held the title of oldest man in the world for a few short years. He was awarded the distinction by Guinness World Records on Feb. 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days old.

His death was confirmed by Freddy Bernal, the governor of Táchira, Venezuela, where Mora lived.

“Our dear Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, today with deep sadness and pain we say goodbye to you, to that archetype of a man from Táchira, humble, hardworking, peaceful, enthusiastic about family and tradition,” Bernal wrote on X.

“Together with my wife and children we had the pleasure and the pride of meeting him and sharing with his loved ones,” the governor said. “My old Don Vicente, we will always remember him for his optimism in life, for faith, hope, and that deep love for our state of Táchira.”

President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela also paid tribute to Mora on X.

“Juan Vicente Pérez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years old,” he wrote. “I send my hugs and condolences to his family and to all the people of El Cobre, Táchira state. May God receive him in his holy glory.”

In 1914 the family moved to Los Pajuiles, a village in San José de Bolivar. When Mora was 5 years old, he started to work with his father and siblings in agriculture, specifically coffee harvesting and sugar cane.

At 10, he began school but was only able to attend for five months because his teacher became very ill. However, Mora was able to learn how to read and write thanks to a book his teacher had given him prior to her health declining.

Mora was also a sheriff in Caricuena from 1948 to 1958.

He was married to Ediofina del Rosario García for 60 years. She passed away in 1997. The couple had six sons and five daughters. The family has now grown to include 42 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Among his family, Mora was known for his faith. He strived to build a solid relationship with God, his relatives, and he prayed the Rosary twice a day.

Mora told Guinness World Records his secret to living a long life was to “work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early, drink a glass of aguardiente [a strong liquor made from sugar cane] every day, love God, and always carry him in your heart.”

He added that he wanted to be remembered “as a hardworking man, faithful to his wife and his religion.”