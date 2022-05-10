Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/new-york-times-changes-wordle-answer-from-fetus-to-remain-distinct-from-the-news

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

New York Times Changes Wordle Answer From ‘Fetus’ ‘to Remain Distinct From the News’

Wordle was released in October 2021 and was purchased by the newspaper earlier this year.

The New York Times stated it changed the answer to its game on May 9.
The New York Times stated it changed the answer to its game on May 9. (photo: Tada Images / Shutterstock)
CNA Staff Nation

The New York Times has changed the answer to its daily Wordle word game, avoiding “fetus,” lest it be viewed as related to current events linked to Roe v. Wade.

“At New York Times Games, we take our role seriously as a place to entertain and escape, and we want Wordle to remain distinct from the news,” read a May 9 statement at The New York Times.

It said that today “some users may see an outdated answer that seems closely connected to a major recent news event. This is entirely unintentional and a coincidence — today’s original answer was loaded into Wordle last year.”

“Because of the current Wordle technology, it can be difficult to change words that have already been loaded into the game. When we discovered last week that this particular word would be featured today, we switched it for as many solvers as possible,” the paper stated.

A draft opinion in the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would overturn Roe v. Wade, was leaked May 2.

The New York Times added that users who had refreshed their browser window would not receive the original version of the day’s game, further explaining, “But we know that some people won’t do that and, as a result, will be asked to solve the outdated puzzle.”

“We want to emphasize that this is a very unusual circumstance. When we acquired Wordle in January, it had been built for a relatively small group of users. We’re now busy revamping Wordle’s technology so that everyone always receives the same word.”

Wordle was released in October 2021 and was purchased by the Times earlier this year. 

The object of the game is to guess a five-letter word in as many as six attempts, with feedback given after each attempt. It was popularized by players sharing their results on Twitter and other social media.

The Catholic Church teaches that human life at all stages is precious and must be protected.

The Register added to this report.

A girl colors on a sign as adults around her take part in a pro-abortion Mothers Day demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Sunday in Washington, DC. The building, currently surrounded by a temporary fence, has been the site of abortion-rights and anti-abortion activist demonstrations since the leaked draft of the Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade nearly one week ago.

The SCOTUS Leak on Roe v. Wade (May 7)

The leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in the Dobbs case — a decision that could bring an end to the abortion regime of Roe v. Wade — has caused a political and media firestorm. What was behind the unprecedented leak, what is actually written in the opinion, and what might lie ahead for the highest court? EWTN legal analyst Andrea Picciotti-Bayer gives her insights into this blockbuster news. And then, we discuss with Register staff writer Peter Jesserer Smith the challenges the pro-life movement faces in a post-Roe landscape. And we honor the memory of Vicki Thorn, the founder of Project Rachel.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up