Light From the East: Inside the First Coptic Catholic Church in New Jersey

Four months ago, the first Coptic Catholic church in New Jersey and one of the few Coptic Catholic churches in the United States, Jesus the King Church, opened in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. The Register spoke recently with its pastor, Msgr. Malak Saadalla, and his wife, Tassuni Thanaa Saadalla. (Unless otherwise indicated, responses below are from Msgr. Saadalla.)

How do you celebrate the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord?

On Jan. 12, we joyfully celebrate the Baptism of the Lord Jesus in the Jordan — a day with spiritual significance and tradition. The celebration begins with the solemn blessing of the water, symbolizing renewal and purification, followed by blessings bestowed upon the congregation. This is followed by a reverent celebration of Divine Liturgy. After the service, we return home to a special meal of taro (colocasia), which is a root vegetable, a dish deeply rooted in our heritage, and conclude with the sweetness of tangerines and sugar cane, a delightful symbolic dessert to mark the occasion.

How was the first Christmas celebration in your new church special for you, Tassuni Thanaa, and your parishioners?

The celebration of the first Christmas in our new church was truly unique and memorable, filled with a sense of warmth and joy. The preparations were exceptionally meaningful, from lovingly decorating the space to carefully setting everything in place before the holiday. The vibrant energy of the youth and children added a special touch, as they embraced the church as their new home with excitement and happiness. To extend the festive spirit, the church welcomed everyone the following day for heartfelt greetings and lively games, creating an atmosphere of community and shared joy.

Do you have any reflections on the importance of your homeland, Egypt, which was a place of refuge for the Holy Family as they fled Herod’s slaughter of the Holy Innocents?

Egypt is my homeland, the place where my roots run deep and where the cherished memories of my childhood come alive. It is the heart of my family, the source of the traditions and customs that shaped me, and the home of my mother church, the Coptic Catholic Church. Every visit to Egypt is a journey back to my foundation, a chance to reconnect with its rich history, vibrant culture, and the love that binds me to it. I treasure every opportunity to return to this land that holds such a special place in my heart.

How long have Coptic Catholics been emigrating to the United States from Egypt?

Since 1970. And from 1988, the Coptic Catholic community in New Jersey has had a Catholic congregation, founded by Msgr. Louis Nasser and Father Hanna Farag.

Why did they emigrate to the United States?

There are multiple reasons. First, people were struggling economically in Egypt and looking for better opportunities. Secondly, depending on who the president in power was in the government at the time, they were being treated poorly.

Coptic Catholics are the smallest minority in Egypt, aren’t they?

Yes. There are about 200,000 members. Most Egyptians are adherents to Islam, and Orthodox Coptic Christians [distinct from Catholic Copts] constitute roughly 10% of the country’s 95 million people.

Where do your parishioners reside?

We have families from all parts of New Jersey, especially Bayonne, Old Bridge and East Brunswick. People also come from New York and Pennsylvania. Our parishioners in New Jersey know people in these other places and invite them to worship with us.

Your motto is: “I will build my Church” (Matthew 16:18). What are some of the ways you put this into practice as a parish?

It is meant to be a spiritual motto. God builds the Church for us. He uses us as instruments in that endeavor. He wanted us to have a Coptic Catholic Church in New Jersey because that was his plan.

How do you care for your immigrants to preserve their spiritual and ethnic identity?

Our roots are Egyptian. We keep our rite with its Divine Liturgy — which is in Coptic, Arabic and English — and our traditions and culture, under Pope Francis. At the same time, we are open to the Latin-Rite Church. We all pray, but the way we pray differs.

Is this why you are focused on creating an Egyptian family atmosphere in the Church?

Tassuni Thanaa: We are like one big family. Most of us have relatives in Egypt so our fellow parishioners grow close to the ones here.

Msgr. Saadalla: You feel warm and peaceful when you join us. This is the Church.

Are you their spiritual mother, Tassuni Thanaa?

Tassuni Thanaa: Yes. Many of the parishioners call me “Mom,” and the younger ones say “Grandma.” I also feel like the older adults are my sisters and brothers.

What are some of the difficult challenges Coptic Catholic immigrants face?

The worst challenge is public school education. Our children attend classes and are exposed to secular values and immoral concepts. They are dangerous to the religious beliefs and traditions of Coptic Catholics. The Church teaches responsibilities that are more difficult than what is found in the outside world. They teach you what is right. You go outside and learn that everything is in the opposite direction. Also, there is unlimited freedom in the outside world. You can do anything you want without thinking about the consequences. It is harmful for the children to be exposed to these ideas.

Do you assist new arrivals with housing and employment?

Msgr. Saadalla: Every case is different. In one case, someone needs a place to live. In another, a job. Sometimes, it’s necessities like food.

Tassuni Thanaa: When they are shy, they come to me and ask for clothes or whatever they need.

Msgr. Saadalla: We also have an “I Was a Stranger Program,” based on Jesus’ teachings, to help newly-arrived immigrants with their needs such as money, legal advice and furniture.

What other things do you help them with?

When a family first arrives — for instance, for Thanksgiving — we provide them with the food to help them learn American traditions.

What strengths do Coptic Catholics bring to the United States?

Egyptians are intelligent and hard-working. In every profession, whether it be as a doctor, an engineer or a janitor, they always strive to excel.





How long have you served as pastor of this congregation, Msgr. Saadalla?

I have been the pastor since 2016. I’m the first Coptic Catholic priest, outside of my country, who is married.

You offer daily nighttime prayers on Zoom, don’t you?

Yes. They are called the Agpeya (“The Book of Hours”). It serves a specific group of older and homebound parishioners and we have people who pray with us from Canada and California [at 8 p.m. Eastern time]. There is a prayer and a homily, followed by Bible study.

What about the weekly breakfast you host after the Divine Liturgy?

There is a Coptic saying: “Food is love.” It is an opportunity to share and grow closer as a community.

How many parishioners do you have?

We have 165 families, which began with five families in the 1980s.

How do you reach out to families who don’t come to church?

Msgr. Saadalla: I call them and visit them if they don’t come to church.

Tassuni Thanaa: I call them every day and ask, “Why didn’t you come to Sunday School?”

Msgr. Saadalla: Thanaa is my “pastoral assistant.”

You teach Sunday school, Tassuni Thanaa. How many children are enrolled?

Tassuni Thanaa: We have 65 students of all ages and there are 10 catechists.

What is the curriculum?

Tassuni Thanaa: It is biblically based. The Diocese of Metuchen provides us with the catechism materials.

What are your goals, hopes and dreams for Jesus the King Church?

I would like to acquire the land behind the church and purchase the old St. Mary Elementary School. Our congregation needs a Coptic Catholic School for our children.



