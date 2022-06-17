National Eucharistic Revival: Here is What You Need to Know

The National Eucharistic Revival, launching June 19 on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, or Corpus Christi, has a mission to “renew the Church by enkindling a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist,” as stated on the initiative’s website.

Sponsored by the U.S. bishops, the revival aims to inspire people to encounter Jesus in the Eucharist. Here is all you need to know about the National Eucharistic Revival:

What is the Eucharistic Revival?

The Eucharistic Revival is a three-year initiative that aims to inspire, educate, and unite. In a world where not many people know Jesus intimately, the revival is meant to show everyone what wonders the True Presence of Jesus can do to heal the soul. Through a carefully planned timeline of events, after three years, the U.S. bishops hope to change the lives of many Catholics and non-Catholics alike.

As the campaign organizers say on the revival’s website, those who have been “healed, converted, formed, and unified” by the Eucharist have a mission to teach others “for the life of the world.” This is what the National Eucharistic Revival envisions for the future of this movement.

Why are the U.S. bishops doing this?

Great question. The current world is hurting and straying far from God. According to Pew Research Center, only 31% of Catholics even believe in the True Presence of Christ in the Eucharist. It is up to that 31% to spread the truth to all. As the revival website says, “We all need healing, yet many of us are separated from the very source of our strength. Jesus Christ invites us to return to the source and summit of our faith — his Real Presence in the Holy Eucharist.”

It is a time to confront the hardships that face people in everyday life. The National Eucharistic Revival is a powerful, uplifting way to rise to this challenge.

What’s planned for the kickoff?

This coming year is the Year of Diocesan Renewal.

From now through June of 2023, each diocese will offer events to promote and inspire understanding of the Eucharist. The training of “eucharistic missionaries” will come through online and in-person resources that teach about Christ and the Real Presence.

Everything will start with widespread eucharistic adoration and procession on the Solemnity of Corpus Christi.

What happens next?

Spanning until July 2024 and beyond, the movement will also include a Year of Parish Revival, a National Eucharistic Congress in 2024, and the National Year of Mission. Each year will be dedicated to serving a specific purpose in the National Eucharistic Revival’s mission.

When is the National Eucharistic Congress?

This major national event will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana, from July 17-21, 2024

Over 100,000 Catholics are expected to “worship our Risen Lord in his humble disguise” and allow the Holy Spirit to “enkindle a missionary fire in the heart of our nation,” according to the revival website. This “National Pilgrimage” will have both in-person and remote options, so everyone can take part in this solemn celebration.

How can I get involved?

There are many ways for individuals all over the United States to get involved in the National Eucharistic Revival. Catholics are given the option to become prayer partners, share testimonies, and call on the Holy Spirit to encourage and strengthen this movement. The revival calls upon “laypeople, families, religious orders, and priests to volunteer their time, talents, and prayers in pursuit of the grassroots renewal our world so desperately needs,” its website says.

Available learning resources include Corpus Christi novenas in both English and Spanish, a document prepared by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) about the Eucharist, a question and answer page about the Eucharist, and a free course by Bishop Andrew H. Cozzens of the Archdiocese of Crookston on learning to embrace the gift of the Eucharist. More resources will become available throughout the movement's timeline.

Where can I go for more information?

The best spot for more information is the National Eucharistic Revival website itself. Not only does it have an abundance of learning resources and prayer assistance, but also a list of answered frequently asked questions. The USCCB website also has a wealth of resources.