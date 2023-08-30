Mrs. American 2023 Winner Gives Powerful Pro-Life Response During Pageant

Hannah Neeleman is a 33-year-old mother of seven who was crowned Mrs. American on Aug. 25 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Hannah and her husband, Daniel, run their own farm in Kamas, Utah, called “Ballerina Farms,” where they sell farm-grown meat and kitchen supplies.

Neeleman, who represented South Dakota in the pageant despite being a Utah native, has received praise across the country for her powerful pro-life response during an onstage question.

A judge asked her: “When have you felt the most empowered?”

She responded: “I have felt this feeling seven times now as I bring these sacred souls to the earth. After I hold that newborn baby in my arms, the feeling of motherhood and bringing them to the earth is the most empowering feeling I have ever felt.”

Neeleman received applause and a standing ovation from the audience in attendance.

She is a former Miss New York City and was Mrs. Utah in 2021. In 2012, she graduated from the Juilliard School with a bachelor of fine arts degree in dance.

On social media, known as “Ballerina Farms,” Neeleman shares about family life with her husband and children, who range from age 11 to 1, as well as working on the farm and promoting a traditional agrarian lifestyle.

While living for four years in Brazil with her husband, the couple was inspired by the country’s vast farming community, and one day while visiting a cattle ranch, they were shocked to see pigs roaming freely on the land. From then on, they dreamed of raising their own pigs and cattle on pasture so when they came back to the U.S., they bought land and started their own farm.

Neeleman is expected to compete in the Mrs. World 2023 pageant later this year.